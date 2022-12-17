Six Points and a Sweep Added to Toledo's Record After a Winning Week in Norfolk

December 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Walleye ended the week with a winning record after securing a 4-1 win in their last matchup against Norfolk tonight.

The first penalty of the game went to Andrew Sturtz just 3:15 in for tripping. Heading into the night, Toledo's road penalty kill record was 88.9%, good enough for sixth in the league. With no Norfolk shots allowed on the penalty kill, Toledo further improved that number. Late in the ninth minute, Donovan Sebrango secured his first Walleye goal on a one-timer from fellow Red Wings prospect Kirill Tyutyayev. Just 33 seconds later, Andy Sturtz made it 2-0 as he rebounded a Gordi Myer shot tipped by Thomas Ebbing.

At 13:46, Carson Musser sent Sturtz head-first into the boards in the Norfolk zone, causing him to be helped off the ice and into the locker room by his teammates. After review, Musser was assigned a five-minute boarding major and a game misconduct. Sturtz did not return for the remainder of the game. Despite registering eight shots on goal to Toledo's seven in the first, Norfolk found themselves trailing by two after 20 minutes.

It was a strong second period start for the Fish as Mitchell Heard stickhandled the puck around Admirals netminder Michael Bullion to add another goal. With the lone assist, Kirill Tyutyayev earned his second of the night. The first penalty of the middle period was an interference minor assigned to Norfolk's Tag Bertuzzi. Four Toledo shots were registered on the man advantage, but none of them made it past Bullion.

With 11:09 gone, a linesman signaled a delayed penalty call as Norfolk attempted to possess the puck in their attacking zone. What was supposed to be a pass from one Admirals player to the other ended up being an empty netter for the Walleye from the opposite end of the ice. The Toledo shots improved in the second as they outshot Norfolk 11-4 and headed into the final third with the 4-0 lead.

The third period saw a total of eleven penalties, seven to the Walleye and four to the Admirals. The first two were matching minors just under a minute in. Toledo's Conlan Keenan was penalized for holding and Norfolk's Danny Katic for roughing. Another Walleye penalty against Drew Worrad for cross-checking came a minute later to give the Admirals the 5-on-3 advantage for 62 seconds. Toledo was able to kill off both penalties. Next up was a set of slashing minors to Toledo's Mitchell Heard and Norfolk's Callum Fryer at 6:44. The Walleye outshot the Admirals 2-0 during the two-minute 4-on-4 period.

The remaining six penalties were all assigned at the 15:13 mark. The hand of the linesman went up after Mitchell Heard tripped up a Norfolk player near the boards at the blue line. After the whistle, Toledo's Tommy Parran and Norfolk's Danny Katic were seen exchanging words down near the Toledo net. Katic proceeded to rip off Parran's helmet as Heard and the rest of the men on the ice made their way toward the action. Parran and Katic were eventually assigned ten-minute misconducts for continuing altercation, as well as a single roughing minor for Parran and a double for Katic. Mitchell Heard's involvement in the altercation ended up cutting his night a few minutes short as he received a match penalty for deliberate injury.

While on the power play, the Admirals were able to get themselves on the board with a goal from Sam Hu. The assists were credited to Mathieu Roy and Eric Williams. Shots were even at ten in the final twenty minutes of the game.

The Walleye outshot the Admirals tonight for the third straight game. Donovan Sebrango's first period goal marked his first as a Walleye and put him at four points in his last three games. With an assist on two of Toledo's four goals tonight, Kirill Tyutyayev secured a two-game point streak. Mitchell Heard's second period insurance goal extended his two-game point streak to three. Rookie netminder Sebastian Cossa was minutes away from his first ECHL shutout, but he still managed to register 21 saves and advance to a three-game winning streak.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1) TOL - K. Tyutyayev (2A)

2) TOL - S. Cossa (21 SVS)

3) TOL - D. Sebrango (1G)

Up Next:

The Walleye will be back in action on Friday, December 3 at the Huntington Center to take on the Wheeling Nailers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.