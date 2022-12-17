Miura's OT Winner Seals Teddy Bear Toss Win

Coralville, Iowa - Yuki Miura delivered the overtime game-winning goal for the Iowa Heartlanders in a 2-1 thriller over the Kalamazoo Wings in Iowa's second annual Teddy Bear Toss Saturday at Xtream Arena. It was the first overtime goal of Miura's career. Corbin Kaczperski was spectacular in the win, finishing with 32 saves on 33 shots. The Heartlanders have tallied at least a point in six of their last seven games and seven of their last eight at home.

Miura provided the game winner 27 seconds into the extra period. He juked out K-Wings' goalie Hunter Vorva with a toe drag, flipped it in front of the net, and tapped it home to seal the deal. Miura's goal lifted the Heartlanders to their third overtime win of the season.

The night's theatrics began five minutes into the second period following Logan Nelson's score. Nelson sat at net front and tapped in a Riese Zmolek pass causing the arena to start raining teddy bears. Following Nelson's goal, fans in the arena began throwing stuffed animals to the ice. All bears thrown are donated to Toys for Tots for families in need. It was Nelson's second goal in three games with the Heartlanders this season.

Vorva took the loss for the Wings, saving 28.

