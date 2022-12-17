Thunder Closes Road Trip Tonight in Texas

ALLEN, TX - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, concludes its five-game road trip tonight in Texas at 7:05 p.m. against rival, Allen.

Last night, Wichita had a 2-1 lead heading into the third. The Americans scored three times and claimed a 4-2 win. The loss was the first of the season for the Thunder when leading after two periods.

Wichita remains in a second-place tie in the Mountain Division with 26 points. Allen sits in seventh place with 15 points.

With the loss, Wichita is 2-2-1 this season against the Americans. All-time, Wichita is 50-81-13 against Allen and 24-46-6 on the road against the Americans.

Brayden Watts added an assist in last night's game in Allen. He has five assists in his last four games and points in 11 of his last 12. He leads the team in goals, assists and points.

Michal Stinil continued on his torrid pace last night. He had a goal and an assist, giving him multi-point games in his last four contests. He has at least two points in six of his last seven games. The second-year forward has goals in three-straight (5g).

Quinn Preston recorded his seventh goal of the season last night, giving him three goals in his last two games. The rookie out of Ohio State extended his point-streak to seven games, giving him five goals and four assists over that span.

THUNDERBOLTS...Brayden Watts is tied fifth in scoring with 25 points...Evan Buitenhuis is fourth in minutes played (899) and second in saves (494)...Mark Liwiski is fifth for rookies with 40 penalty minutes...Jay Dickman had a season-high 11 shots on net last week...Wichita is 7-1-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-2-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 8-2-2 in one-goal games...Wichita is 10-6-2 when being outshot by its opponent...

ALLEN NOTES - Allen lost two of three last week against Reading...Hank Crone is tied for sixth in the league with 25 points and tied for first in rookie scoring...Jack Combs is tied for sixth with 25 points...Liam Finlay is sixth among rookies with 21 points...Colton Saucerman is second among defenseman with 73 shots

