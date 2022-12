ECHL Transactions - December 17

December 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 17, 2022:

Adirondack:

Add Nolan Sheeran, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Shane Harper, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)

Atlanta:

Add Odeen Tufto, F assigned by Tucson

Delete Odeen Tufto, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Lee Lapid, F activated from reserve

Add Philip Lagunov, F activated from reserve

Delete Cody Caron, F placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Neil Robinson, F activated from reserve

Delete Tristan Pelletier, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Jamie Dorsey, D signed contract, added to active roster [12/16]

Idaho:

Add Zach Walker, F activated from reserve

Delete Janis Svanenbergs, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Matt Watson, D activated from reserve

Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Corbin Kaczperski, G activated from reserve

Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Easton Brodzinski, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brendan Harris, F placed on reserve

Delete Charles Williams, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)

Maine:

Add Mitch Fossier, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Fedor Gordeev, D activated from reserve

Add Alden Weller, D activated from reserve

Delete Marc-Olivier Duquette, D placed on reserve

Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)

Orlando:

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on bereavement/family leave

Rapid City:

Add Carter Robertson, D activated from reserve

Add Logan Nelson, F activated from reserve

Delete Jon Martin, F placed on reserve

Delete Calder Brooks, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Sam Sternschein, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Devon Paliani, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Connor Corcoran, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Delete Isaiah Saville, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Sean Gulka, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ryan Scarfo, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Sam Craggs, F activated from reserve

Delete Kameron Kielly, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Alex Gilmour, F activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Sadowy, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add James Shearer, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Victor Bartley, F activated from reserve

Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on reserve

Delete Joey Colatarci, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Derek Schaedig, G added as EBUG

Add Max Johnson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jack Van Boekel, D activated from reserve

Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve

Delete Felix Pare, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.