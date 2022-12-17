Thunder Sign Forward Nolan Sheeran

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has signed forward Nolan Sheeran to a standard player contract.

Sheeran, 28, played five games last season for the ECHL's Florida Everblades and eight games for the Southern Professional Hockey League's Fayetteville Marksmen where he recorded three assists. Prior to his professional career, the East Amherst, New York native played four years at Canisius College and helped capture an Atlantic Hockey Association regular-season championship.

The Thunder return home tonight at 7 p.m. and tomorrow at 3 p.m. against the Maine Mariners.

