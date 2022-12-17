Teddy Bears Tossed Two Minutes into Game

INDIANAPOLIS- It was a Saturday night Central division matchup as the Indy Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones for their annual Teddy Bear Toss night. They let the bears fly early in the first period but could not mount a big enough comeback and fell to Cincinnati 4-3. The Fuel are still three points ahead of the Cyclones in the Central division standings.

The Fuel were eager to make the teddy bears rain and scored 2:01 into the first period on their first shot of the game. Matthew Barron, who signed with the Fuel less than a week ago, scored the golden goal, his first in a Fuel uniform.

Eleven minutes later, Patrick Polino scored a shorthanded goal to tie the game for Cincy. Less than a minute and a half after that, Cincinnati's Matt McLeod gave the Cyclones their first lead of the game with another shorthanded goal. The Fuel controlled possession until time ticked down in the first period but did not score again in that frame despite outshooting Cincinnati 12-6.

Cincinnati's Kohen Olischefski opened up scoring in the second period, putting the Cyclones up 3-1. Indy's Chad Yetman struck next for his second point of the game. The period ended with Cincinnati up 3-2 and outshooting Indy 16-4 on the frame.

Early in the third period, Kirill Chaika took an interference penalty which immediately resulted in a power play goal by Zack Andrusiak to put them up 4-2. Nine minutes into the third period, Yetman took a penalty shot after an interference call and cut Cincy's lead down by one with a successful shot.

With 31 seconds left, Chase Lang took a tripping penalty for Indy forcing them to the penalty kill to finish out regulation and that is how the game would end, with Cincinnati taking the win 4-3.

