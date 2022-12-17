ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

December 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Adirondack's Wellar fined, suspended

Adirondack's Shawn Wellar has been suspended for six games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #297, Newfoundland at Adirondack, on Dec. 16.

Wellar is fined and suspended for five games for leaving the bench under Rules 70.3/70.6 and 70.10. He is suspended an additional game for his actions after leaving the bench under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Wellar will miss Adirondack's games vs. Maine (Dec. 17 and Dec. 18), vs. Worcester (Dec. 23), at Trois-Rivières (Dec. 27 and Dec. 29) and vs. Worcester (Dec. 30).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Adirondack's Turcotte fined, suspended

Adirondack's Yannick Turcotte has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #297, Newfoundland at Adirondack, on Dec. 16.

Turcotte is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a cross-checking infraction at 18:03 of the second period.

Turcotte will miss Adirondack's games vs. Maine (Dec. 17 and Dec. 18), vs. Worcester (Dec. 23) and at Trois-Rivières (Dec. 27).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Adirondack's MacArthur suspended

Adirondack head coach Peter MacArthur has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #297, Newfoundland at Adirondack, on Dec. 16.

MacArthur is suspended under Rule #70.10 as the result of an Adirondack player leaving the bench to start an altercation.

MacArthur will miss Adirondack's game vs. Maine tonight (Dec. 17).

Cincinnati's Atwal fined, suspended

Cincinnati's Arvin Atwal has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #300, Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, on Dec. 16.

Atwal is suspended for three games under Rule #70.4 for leaving the penalty box and one game for receiving his third game misconduct of the season in the general category.

Atwal will miss Cincinnati's games at Indy tonight (Dec. 16), at Wheeling (Dec. 17), at Kalamazoo (Dec. 21) and at Indy (Dec. 23).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.