Blades Back in Hertz Arena for Teddy Bear Toss

December 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. -The Florida Everblades welcome the Orlando Solar Bears to Hertz Arena on Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Fifth Third Bank. Puck drop at 7:00 p.m, doors open at 5:30 p.m. Teddy Bear Toss specialty jersey auction is still going on. All net proceeds from this virtual auction will be donated to Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation. To view the auction, visit HERE.

The home team has won all three meetings between these two teams this season, most recently with Florida holding on for a 5-4 win on Wednesday. The Everblades have won five straight games in Hertz Arena, scoring at least three goals in each of those wins.

The Everblades scored multiple power play goals for the first time since November 16 in the win. Oliver Chau led the way for Florida with three assists, while Orlando had 11 players pick up a point in the loss.

The Teddy Bear Toss is in support of Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Fans can throw their bear onto the ice after the first Everblades goal on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.