Grizzlies Defeat Mavericks 6-3 on Ugly Sweater Night

December 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Keaton Jameson got the Goride Howe Hat Trick with 2 goals, 1 assist and a fight and Tarun Fizer and Connor McDonald each had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 6-3 win over the Kansas City Mavericks on a Saturday night at Maverik Center.

Kansas City scored first, the goal was made by Keeghan Howdeshell 10:12 into the contest. 5 minutes later Grizzlies forward Keaton Jameson redirected a Connor Mcdonald shot for his 3rd of the season, tying the score 1-1 Jameson scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal as a couple thousands of Teddy Bears and stuffed animals were thrown on the ice after the goal. The score was deadlocked 1-1 after 20 minutes.

The grizzlies struck gold three times in the middle frame. Utah scored their first 2 shorthanded goals of the season. Tyler Penner was the first to score 2:52 in, assisted by Tarun Fizer, then it was Fizer's turn to put the puck in the net as he skated across ice from the neutral zone to put the net past the mavericks netminder Callum Booth 5:48 in. The maverick answered back with a goal from Nick Pastujov 13:05 in. The grizzlies finished the second period with a goal at 15:47 by forward Vladislav Mikhalchuck assisted by Aaron Thow and Johnny Walker. Utah led 4-2 after 2 periods.

1:12 into the final period jeremy Mckenna scored for the mavericks. Keaton Jameson scored his 2nd of the night at 7:15, on an assist by Jordan Martel and Kyle Pouncy. The last goal of the game came from Grizzlies captain Connor Mcdonald at 7:54 assisted by Keaton Jameson and Dakota Raabe. Kansas City out shot the Grizzlies 29-21 but the Grizzlies proved to be too much for the Mavericks and pulled through for a 6-3 win.

With 8 days until Christmas, the Utah Grizzlies held their annual Teddy Bear Toss night against the Kansas City Mavericks. The Grizzlies Showed some Holiday spirit, sporting an "Ugly Sweater themed jersey.

Trent Minor played outstanding in net for Utah in all 3 frames, stopping 26 of 29 saves to earn his 3rd win of the season. .

Grizzlies Match up with the Mavericks again on Sunday December 18th, with a 3:10 Mountain time start.

3 stars of the game;

Keaton Jameson (UT) - 2 goals, 1 assist, 1 fight.

Tarun Fizer (UT) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

Connor Mcdonald (UT) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

