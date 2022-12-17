Saturday's Stingrays Game Postponed
December 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates game on Saturday, December 17th has been postponed following the first period of play at the North Charleston Coliseum due to a mechanical malfunction of the zamboni.
Once the rescheduled date has been determined, any tickets issued for the December 17th game will be valid for the new game date. If you cannot make the rescheduled game, the Stingrays will issue a credit for a future contest.
Follow the Stingrays on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit www.stingrayshockey.com for updates regarding the rescheduled game date.
