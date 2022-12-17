Solar Bears' Power Play Spoils Teddy Bear Toss Night
December 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears scored four power play goals to spoil the Florida Everblades Teddy Bear Toss Night with a 5-1 win.
Orlando had seven power plays in the game, including two extended five-on-threes. Florida only had one man advantage in the match.
Nick Lappin scored in the second period to send the teddy bears on to the ice in front of a sell-out crowd of 7,450, but it would be the only goal the Everblades would get all night. It was Florida's largest crowd of the season.
The loss ends a two-game winning streak for Florida and is their third loss against the Solar Bears this season. Orlando is the only team Florida has a negative record against so far this season.
The four-game homestand continues at Hertz Arena on Wednesday, December 21 as the Everblades and Solar Bears will square off once again at 7:30 p.m. in the third of five meetings between the two teams in December.
BOX SCOREHIGHLIGHTS
1st Period
2:22 Orlando C. Ordoobadi 3 PP (T. Feist, L. McInnis)
4:29 Orlando B. Guy 3 PP (M. Brodzinski, G. Mismash)
5:32 Orlando T. Langan 3 PP (R. Olsson, L. McInnis)
2nd Period
10:23 Orlando T. Bird 6 (Unassisted)
12:09 Florida N. Lappin 3 (J. Pendenza, L. Kälble)
3rd Period
10:47 Orlando R. Olsson 7 PP (M. Foget, M. Cajkovic)
GOALTENDERS
Orlando - Ben Barone 36 Saves
Florida - Cam Johnson 17 Saves
TEAM STATISTICS
Shots on Goal - Orlando 22, Florida 37
Power Plays - Orlando 4-7, Florida 0-1
Shorthanded Goals - Orlando 0, Florida 0
Penalties (Minutes) - Orlando 4 (8), Florida 11 (30)
NEWS AND NOTES
Saturday's Teddy Bear Toss sellout crowd of 7,450 was the third sellout crowd of more than 7,000 to watch a game at Hertz Arena this season. The season's largest crowd had been 7,395 versus Jacksonville on October 29, while the Blades also packed in 7,315 spectators for the November 19 contest against Atlanta.
Nick Lappin scored a goal for the third-straight game, giving him three goals and two assists over that span.
With assists on Lappin's second-period goal, Joe Pendenza collected an assist in each of the Blades' last seven home games, while Lukas Kälble has three helpers over his last three contests.
The Everblades outshot the Solar Bears 37-22, the third time this season that the good guys outshot the opposition by 15 or more.
With the setback, the Everblades dropped to 1-2-1 versus Orlando in 2022-23, while seeing a five-game home winning streak draw to a close. Even with the loss, the Blades have assembled an 8-2-1-1 record over the past 12 contests.
Cam Johnson saw his five-game winning streak come to an end, while his home record slipped to 7-2.
Each of Orlando's three first-period goals came on the power play and were the third goal of the season for the three respective goal scorers. The Everblades allowed four power play goals for the first time since December 5, 2014.
The Everblades have allowed multiple first-period goals in four straight games, after allowing no more than one goal in the opening frame for eight straight contests.
NEXT GAME
The Everblades will host the Solar Bears once again at Hertz Arena on Wednesday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m. the second of three matchups between the teams in an eight-day stretch. The mid-week battle will feature the popular Hump Day Deals with $3.00 Bud Light drafts and $3.00 hot dogs. With a college ID, enjoy discounted tickets by placing your order HERE. All holiday games are brought to Everblades fans by Christmas Tree Shops.
Looking ahead to Friday, December 23, the Blades and the Jacksonville Icemen will face off at Hertz Arena at 7:30 p.m. Fans can take advantage of the popular 239 Friday Deals and pick up two tickets, two programs and two orders of cheesecake chimmies for the extra special price of $39! In addition, kids 12 and under can eat free at Breakaway Sports Pub. while all fans will receive a magnet schedule, courtesy of Christmas Tree Shops. All holiday games are brought to Everblades fans by Christmas Tree Shops.
JOIN THE FUN
Purchase a new Voucher 12 package that allows you to use 12 tickets in any quantity during the 2022-23 season to earn the exclusive benefits of being a Blades 365 Member! To view the Blades 365 Membership savings, benefits and options click HERE.
Everblades put the FUN in FUNdraising! There is no handling of money or tickets and no limit to the amount of money your group can make with the Everblades easy-to-run online Fundraiser! For more information, or to reserve a Fundraiser Night at an Everblades regular season home game, call or text (239) 948-7825.
Calling all Everblades fans! Be among the first hockey fans in Southwest Florida to show off your pride in the newly-crowned Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades! Grab the newest and hottest merchandise by checking out the entire collection that is available online by visiting shop.floridaeverblades.com or at the Hertz Arena Pro Shop!
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com or everblades.mixlr.com.
Stay up to date by following the Florida Everblades on Social Media with all the latest news, scores and promotions on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Tiktok, and Twitter.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 17, 2022
- Miura's OT Winner Seals Teddy Bear Toss Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Teddy Bears Tossed Two Minutes into Game - Indy Fuel
- Wichita Holds off Allen on Saturday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Nailers Unable to Play Role of Grinch in Fort Wayne - Wheeling Nailers
- Saturday's Stingrays Game Postponed - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears' Power Play Spoils Teddy Bear Toss Night - Florida Everblades
- Third Period Flurry Lifts Icemen Over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Railers Tame Growlers 8-3 off Butler's Hat-Trick - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Rocked by Railers 8-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Six Points and a Sweep Added to Toledo's Record After a Winning Week in Norfolk - Toledo Walleye
- Gourley and Van Wyhe Score in 3-2 Loss - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Build Early Lead, Hold off Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Royals Sweep Lions for Third-Straight Win, 4-2 - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Ugly Sweater and the Teddy Bear Toss at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Sign Forward Nolan Sheeran - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 17 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Thunder Closes Road Trip Tonight in Texas - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Ghost Pirates, December 17 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day Preview: Ugly Sweater Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- The Holidays Have Arrived at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Blades Back in Hertz Arena for Teddy Bear Toss - Florida Everblades
- Lions Fall to the Royals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Seek Series Sweep in Afternoon Faceoff vs. Lions - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Solar Bears' Power Play Spoils Teddy Bear Toss Night
- Blades Back in Hertz Arena for Teddy Bear Toss
- Everblades' Power Play Leads Way to 5-4 Win Over Orlando
- Blades Welcome Orlando Solar Bears to Home Ice on Wednesday
- Everblades Hold Teddy Bear Jersey Auction Benefitting Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation