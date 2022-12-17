Solar Bears' Power Play Spoils Teddy Bear Toss Night

ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears scored four power play goals to spoil the Florida Everblades Teddy Bear Toss Night with a 5-1 win.

Orlando had seven power plays in the game, including two extended five-on-threes. Florida only had one man advantage in the match.

Nick Lappin scored in the second period to send the teddy bears on to the ice in front of a sell-out crowd of 7,450, but it would be the only goal the Everblades would get all night. It was Florida's largest crowd of the season.

The loss ends a two-game winning streak for Florida and is their third loss against the Solar Bears this season. Orlando is the only team Florida has a negative record against so far this season.

The four-game homestand continues at Hertz Arena on Wednesday, December 21 as the Everblades and Solar Bears will square off once again at 7:30 p.m. in the third of five meetings between the two teams in December.

BOX SCOREHIGHLIGHTS

1st Period

2:22 Orlando C. Ordoobadi 3 PP (T. Feist, L. McInnis)

4:29 Orlando B. Guy 3 PP (M. Brodzinski, G. Mismash)

5:32 Orlando T. Langan 3 PP (R. Olsson, L. McInnis)

2nd Period

10:23 Orlando T. Bird 6 (Unassisted)

12:09 Florida N. Lappin 3 (J. Pendenza, L. Kälble)

3rd Period

10:47 Orlando R. Olsson 7 PP (M. Foget, M. Cajkovic)

GOALTENDERS

Orlando - Ben Barone 36 Saves

Florida - Cam Johnson 17 Saves

TEAM STATISTICS

Shots on Goal - Orlando 22, Florida 37

Power Plays - Orlando 4-7, Florida 0-1

Shorthanded Goals - Orlando 0, Florida 0

Penalties (Minutes) - Orlando 4 (8), Florida 11 (30)

NEWS AND NOTES

Saturday's Teddy Bear Toss sellout crowd of 7,450 was the third sellout crowd of more than 7,000 to watch a game at Hertz Arena this season. The season's largest crowd had been 7,395 versus Jacksonville on October 29, while the Blades also packed in 7,315 spectators for the November 19 contest against Atlanta.

Nick Lappin scored a goal for the third-straight game, giving him three goals and two assists over that span.

With assists on Lappin's second-period goal, Joe Pendenza collected an assist in each of the Blades' last seven home games, while Lukas Kälble has three helpers over his last three contests.

The Everblades outshot the Solar Bears 37-22, the third time this season that the good guys outshot the opposition by 15 or more.

With the setback, the Everblades dropped to 1-2-1 versus Orlando in 2022-23, while seeing a five-game home winning streak draw to a close. Even with the loss, the Blades have assembled an 8-2-1-1 record over the past 12 contests.

Cam Johnson saw his five-game winning streak come to an end, while his home record slipped to 7-2.

Each of Orlando's three first-period goals came on the power play and were the third goal of the season for the three respective goal scorers. The Everblades allowed four power play goals for the first time since December 5, 2014.

The Everblades have allowed multiple first-period goals in four straight games, after allowing no more than one goal in the opening frame for eight straight contests.

