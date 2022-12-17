Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Ghost Pirates, December 17 at 6:05 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight as they host the Savannah Ghost Pirates at the North Charleston Coliseum. Tonight's contest will be the first of a two-game set at the Coliseum, which will be completed tomorrow against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

LAST TIME OUT

The South Carolina Stingrays used five power play goals to beat the Atlanta Gladiators at Gas South Arena on Wednesday night. Carter Turnbull opened the scoring with a pair of goals in the first period, including one on the man advantage. The Stingrays went on to score 4 more consecutive power play goals from Justin Florek, Alex Fortin, Josh Wilkins, and Anthony Del Gaizo all in the second frame. Benton Maass added his first professional goal in the third frame and Tyler Wall stopped 32 of 35 shots for the win.

ALL-TIME SERIES

The Stingrays and Ghost Pirates have faced off a total of three times in the short history of the Savannah franchise with South Carolina winning each of the first three contests. Most recently, the Stingrays picked up a 3-0 shutout win over the Ghost Pirates at the North Charleston Coliseum on December 3rd when Clay Stevenson posted 25 saves for the victory.

POWERING UP

The Stingrays broke a 0-for-27 slump on the power play this past Wednesday in Atlanta in grand fashion. The man advantage tallied a franchise-record five power play goals in a single contest. The special teams' outburst moves South Carolina to sixth in the ECHL this season with a 23.3% conversion rate on the power play.

THERE HE GOES SCORING AGAIN

Carter Turnbull started the season red-hot for South Carolina posting 10 goals and 15 points through the first 11 contests of the season. Over the next eight games, the Stingrays leading scorer tallied only one goal and one assist. Turnbull returned to his scoring form on Wednesday, scoring two goals and adding an assist to regain his spot as the Stingrays' leading goal-scorer.

HOME STREAKING

Following last Friday's overtime victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, the South Carolina Stingrays remain the only team this season without a regulation loss on home ice. The Stingrays improved to 8-0-1-0 in nine home games at the North Charleston Coliseum. South Carolina has played off the fans' energy and carried the momentum onto the ice where they outscored opponents 42 to 21 heading into tonight's game.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

Greenville at South Carolina - Sunday, December 18 at 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta - Tuesday, December 20 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah - Thursday, December 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina - Wednesday, December 28 at 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina - Saturday, December 31 at 6:05 p.m.

