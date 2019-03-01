Texeira Heads to AHL Springfield
March 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Keoni Texeira has been loaned to the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds, affiliate of the NHL's Florida Panthers.
Texeira, 21, heads to the AHL for the first time this year. The rookie blueliner out of Fontana, California has registered 35 points (5g, 30a) in 56 games this season for the Thunder. He leads the league in power play assists (23) and is tied for second with 24 power play points. Texeira is also seventh in scoring by a defenseman and tied for second among blueliners in assists.
The Thunder have the weekend off and will return to action next Wednesday with their first visit of the season to Boise to face the Idaho Steelheads.
The Thunder have the weekend off and will return to action next Wednesday with their first visit of the season to Boise to face the Idaho Steelheads.
