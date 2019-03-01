Josh Victor Inks Deal with Gladiators

DULUTH, GA. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Friday that they have agreed to terms with defenseman Josh Victor.

Victor, 25, starts his pro career with Atlanta after recently finishing his collegiate career with NCAA DIII Fitchburg State University. The 6-foot-4, 201-pound defenseman played four full seasons with the Falcons collecting 25 points (2g, 23a) in 106 games. During his senior campaign this year, the Round Rock, TX native was named team captain and posted eight points (1g, 7a) in 26 games. No stranger to the Duluth, GA area, Victor played for the TPH Thunder U18 program based out of the Duluth IceForum during the 2012-13 season.

In non-related transactions, defenseman Jake Flegel has been added to the 21-day IR, forward Branden Troock has been activated from Injured Reserve and defenseman Brandon McMartin has been released from his contract.

