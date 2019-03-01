Game Preview: Royals at Admirals, March 1, 2019

March 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Who: Norfolk Admirals (23-26-4-3, 53 pts) vs. Reading Royals (23-23-4-5, 55 pts)

Where: Norfolk Scope Arena

When: 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: Purchase Now Online CLICK HERE, or at the Scope Box Office

Regular Season Series: Reading Leads 2-1-0

All-Time Series: Reading leads 20-5-2

Internet TV Broadcast: Available on ECHL.TV

About Tonight's Game: The Admirals return home after a successful four-game road trip last week posting a 3-1-0 record. The success on the road now puts the Admirals just two points back of the fourth and final playoff spot in the South Division. The Royals have taken two of the first three meetings with Norfolk this season, but have managed just two wins in their last ten contests. The Royals are ranked seventh in a very tight North Division. However, Reading sits just six points back from a playoff spot in the North.

About the Admirals: Goaltender Ty Reichenbach leads the league with 1,196 saves and is second in minutes played with 2,198....Forward Ben Duffy leads the Admirals in points (50), goals (18) and assists (32). In addition, Duffy is currently riding a seven-game point streak, posting ten points (5g, 5a) during this stretch....Norfolk will be without Kelly Klima who was recalled by Tucson (AHL) earlier this week....The Admirals have scored first in nine straight games.

Admirals Team Leaders

Points: Ben Duffy (50)

Goals: Ben Duffy (18)

Assists: Ben Duffy (32)

Plus/Minus: Matt McMorrow (+9)

Penalty Minutes: Jake Wood (77)

Power Play Goals: TJ Melancon, Darik Angeli (5)

Shorthanded Goals: Domenic Alberga** (3)

Shots: Darik Angeli (143)

Wins: Ty Reichenbach (18)

Save %: Merrick Madsen (0.905)

GAA: Merrick Madsen (3.40)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

About the Royals: Forward Chris McCarthy ranks second in the league with 42 assists and is tied for sixth overall in the ECHL in scoring with 57 points. McCarthy has recorded four assists in three games against Norfolk this season...Forward Matt Pohlkamp was acquired by the Royals in a trade with South Carolina on February 21. Pohlkamp has posted three points (2g, 1a) in his three games played with Reading. While with the Stingrays, Pohlkamp had recorded five goals against Norfolk this season.

Royals Team Leaders

Points: Chris McCarthy (57)

Goals: Josh MacDonald (19)

Assists: Chris McCarthy (42)

Plus/Minus: Alex Roos (+8)

Penalty Minutes: Jacob Graves, Tyler Brown (66)

Power Play Goals: Frank DiChara (6)

Shorthanded Goals: Several tied (1)

Shots: Josh MacDonald** (156)

Wins: Callum Booth** (9)

Save %: Branden Komm (.911)

GAA: Branden Komm (2.79)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Saturday, March 2, vs. Reading, 7:00 p.m. Nickelodeon Double Dare Night and Pucks & Paws night. Bring your dog to the game. The Admirals will be wearing special Double Dare themed jerseys.

Admirals Ticket Information

Single Game Tickets may be purchased at the Scope Box Office, or online at

Ticketmaster.com

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available.

2018-19 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! The Admirals offer flexible partial plans that will best fit your schedule and budget!

For more information regarding ticket options, or Norfolk Admirals Hockey, visit NorfolkAdmirals.com or call the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.