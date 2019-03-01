Nailers Make History in 5-2 Win at Toledo

TOLEDO, OH - The Wheeling Nailers have thoroughly enjoyed visiting Huntington Center this season, and on Friday night, they earned their third win of the year in that building. Winston Day Chief netted a hat trick, Kevin Spinozzi tallied twice, and Jordan Ruby made 33 saves for the 5-2 Wheeling triumph over the Toledo Walleye. In the win, the Nailers tied, then set a new team record, scoring their 16th and 17th shorthanded goals of the season.

The Nailers had another strong opening period, outshooting Toledo, 11-5, while scoring the game's first goal. Renars Krastenbergs served a long feed through center ice, allowing Winston Day Chief to break in behind the defense. Day Chief had his first shot gloved away, but quickly snagged the rebound, depositing the second opportunity.

Both teams scored twice in the middle frame, as Wheeling maintained its one-goal advantage. A.J. Jenks tied the score for the Walleye on the power play at the 1:50 mark, capitalizing on a play in which Jordan Ruby lost his stick. The Nailers grabbed the lead back with back-to-back strikes on the man advantage. Kevin Spinozzi blasted in a one-time feed at the top of the right circle, then Day Chief collected his second of the contest, tipping in a point shot from Johnny Austin. With less than two minutes remaining, Toledo's Dylan Sadowy put back the rebound of Michael Moffet's shot, making for a 3-2 score.

Wheeling's defense and goaltending stood tall in the third period, keeping the Walleye at bay, while tossing in two shorthanded empty netters to put the wraps on a 5-2 win. Day Chief completed his hat trick, and Spinozzi followed with his second of the night.

Jordan Ruby earned the victory in goal for the Nailers, thwarting 33 of the 35 shots he faced. Pat Nagle took the loss for Toledo, making 28 saves on 31 shots.

