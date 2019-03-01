Mariners Down Utah in Shootout to Cap Wild Night

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - Dillan Fox scored twice in the second period and came up with the lone goal of a four-round shootout as the Mariners took their second straight game in Utah, by a 4-3 final on Friday night at the Maverik Center. It was Maine's tenth consecutive win in overtime or shootout contests.

After a scoreless opening period, the teams traded goals in the first 3:48 of the second. Dillan Fox blocked a shot at the Mariners blue line and darted up ice, beating Grizzlies goaltender Joe Cannata low stick side for a 1-0 Mariners lead. Just 36 seconds later, Cole Ully beat Hannu Toivonen glove side for his 2nd goal of the weekend to tie it up. Fox struck again at 5:49 of the period with a shot between the circles past Cannata, another unassisted goal. At 6:57 of the period, Ryan Walters was assessed a total of seven minutes in penalties, giving the Mariners an extended power play. Despite not generating much with the man advantage, Johnny McInnis scored with a backhand on a net drive at 13:55 of the period during 4-on-4 play. Assists went to Derek Pratt and Ryan Ferrill and the Mariners led 3-1 through two periods.

The penalties kept coming in the third, and Utah's Caleb Herbert capitalized on an early power play when the puck bounced wildy in front of Hannu Toivonen at 3:12 of the period. Maine's eventual 0-for-12 power play night finally burned them when Josh Dickinson tied the game with a shorthanded breakaway goal at the 10:12 mark. The Grizzlies had seven power play chances of their own in the game, finishing 1/7.

Toivonen came up with a big save on a Dickinson breakaway in OT, as the Mariners were outshot 4-1 in the extra period. The Mariners then played their second shootout in a three game span.

The goaltenders were perfect through the first three rounds as Cannata stopped Greg Chase, Michael McNicholas, and Taylor Cammarata while Toivonen stopped Dickinson, Herbert, and Ully. Fox wristed a shot past Cannata in the fourth round and Toivonen came up with a save on Mitch Maxwell to seal the win. Toivonen earned his 5th win with 30 saves, while Cannata stopped 36 of 39 for his second loss of the series.

The Mariners and Grizzlies conclude their series at the Maverik Center on Saturday night at 9:05 PM ET. Maine is back home on Wednesday, March 6th at 7:00 to host the Norfolk Admirals in a "sensory reduced game" as part of Autism Awareness Night. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling the Trusted Choice Box Office at 207-775-3458.

