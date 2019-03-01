Cyclones Pull Away in Dominant Win

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (39-9-4-3) took down the Indy Fuel, 8-2, on Friday evening. Forward Pascal Aquin led the way with a pair of goals and two assists, while forward Ben Johnson chipped in two, as well. Additionally, forwards Vas Glotov, Myles Powell, Brady Vail, and Alex Wideman netted lone tallies for Cincinnati, who push their point streak to nine games.

Cincinnati wasted little time finding the back of the net, as just 4:15 in the 'Clones took a 1-0 lead when defenseman Arvin Atwal streaked towards the net and drawing a pair of Fuel defenders to him, and he fed Johnson who tapped the puck in from the bottom of the right circle.

The Cyclones added one more a little less than two minutes later when Glotov threw a shot on goal from the right corner, and it deflected off a defender in front and into the back of the net to put Cincinnati up, 2-0. The Cyclones capped off the period at the 12:34 mark of the frame when forward Jesse Schultz threw a pass from the left side to Powell in front, and he whacked the puck in following a couple of opportunities to put Cincinnati on top, 3-0, after the first.

The Fuel attempted a comeback in the second, getting back-to-back goals from forwards Josh Shalla and Woody Hudson to trim the Cyclones lead to 3-2. Cincinnati was not deterred and regained a two-goal advantage late in the frame when a shot from defenseman Mitch Jones trickled through the legs of Fuel goaltender Matt Tomkins, and Aquin tapped it in from the crease to give the 'Clones a 4-2 edge through two periods.

In the third, Cincinnati started to pull away midway through while on the power play, when Aquin sent a pass to Vail who slapped the puck in past Tomkins to extend the Cincinnati lead to 5-2. The Cyclones power play prowess continued moments later and they pushed their lead to 6-2 at the 17:36 mark when Glotov sent a pass from behind the net off the back foot of Aquin and in for his second goal of the night.

Cincinnati continued to roll and added another power play tally 50 seconds later as Schultz threw a pass to Wideman in the right circle and he snapped in a shot under the crossbar to push the Cyclones edge to 7-2. The 'Clones capped off their offensive explosion with 24 seconds remaining when defenseman DeVante Stephens took a shot from the point that was redirected in front by Johnson past Tomkins to seal Cincinnati's 8-2 win on their fourth-straight power play tally.

The Cyclones outshot the Fuel, 32-15 on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 13 in the win. The Cyclones hit the road on Saturday night to take on the Wheeling Nailers. Face-off is scheduled for 7:05pm ET.

