Cyclones Pull Away in Dominant Win
March 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (39-9-4-3) took down the Indy Fuel, 8-2, on Friday evening. Forward Pascal Aquin led the way with a pair of goals and two assists, while forward Ben Johnson chipped in two, as well. Additionally, forwards Vas Glotov, Myles Powell, Brady Vail, and Alex Wideman netted lone tallies for Cincinnati, who push their point streak to nine games.
Cincinnati wasted little time finding the back of the net, as just 4:15 in the 'Clones took a 1-0 lead when defenseman Arvin Atwal streaked towards the net and drawing a pair of Fuel defenders to him, and he fed Johnson who tapped the puck in from the bottom of the right circle.
The Cyclones added one more a little less than two minutes later when Glotov threw a shot on goal from the right corner, and it deflected off a defender in front and into the back of the net to put Cincinnati up, 2-0. The Cyclones capped off the period at the 12:34 mark of the frame when forward Jesse Schultz threw a pass from the left side to Powell in front, and he whacked the puck in following a couple of opportunities to put Cincinnati on top, 3-0, after the first.
The Fuel attempted a comeback in the second, getting back-to-back goals from forwards Josh Shalla and Woody Hudson to trim the Cyclones lead to 3-2. Cincinnati was not deterred and regained a two-goal advantage late in the frame when a shot from defenseman Mitch Jones trickled through the legs of Fuel goaltender Matt Tomkins, and Aquin tapped it in from the crease to give the 'Clones a 4-2 edge through two periods.
In the third, Cincinnati started to pull away midway through while on the power play, when Aquin sent a pass to Vail who slapped the puck in past Tomkins to extend the Cincinnati lead to 5-2. The Cyclones power play prowess continued moments later and they pushed their lead to 6-2 at the 17:36 mark when Glotov sent a pass from behind the net off the back foot of Aquin and in for his second goal of the night.
Cincinnati continued to roll and added another power play tally 50 seconds later as Schultz threw a pass to Wideman in the right circle and he snapped in a shot under the crossbar to push the Cyclones edge to 7-2. The 'Clones capped off their offensive explosion with 24 seconds remaining when defenseman DeVante Stephens took a shot from the point that was redirected in front by Johnson past Tomkins to seal Cincinnati's 8-2 win on their fourth-straight power play tally.
The Cyclones outshot the Fuel, 32-15 on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 13 in the win. The Cyclones hit the road on Saturday night to take on the Wheeling Nailers. Face-off is scheduled for 7:05pm ET.
The 2018-19 season is HERE, and the Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride! Single game, Group, and Season Tickets are on sale NOW by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 1, 2019
- Hartlieb Scores in Return; 'Blades Fall to Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Fast Start Pushes Reading Past Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Mavericks Drop Friday Night Contest against Idaho, 4-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Cherniwchan's Hat Trick Leads SC to Victory over IceMen - South Carolina Stingrays
- Glads Pull Away, Best Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Trample Fuel in 8-2 Loss - Indy Fuel
- Steelheads Saddle Mavericks Late with 4-1 Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Collins Nets Hat Trick as K-Wings Fall After Wild Second - Kalamazoo Wings
- Four-Goal Third Period Caps Oilers Comeback Win in Allen - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones Pull Away in Dominant Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Atlanta Pounds 43 Shots on Goal and Slips Away with Close 3-2 Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Nailers Make History in 5-2 Win at Toledo - Wheeling Nailers
- Monarchs Double up Thunder, 6-3 - Manchester Monarchs
- Royals Punish Ads in First Period, 5-1 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Drop Opening Game of Weekend in Manchester - Adirondack Thunder
- Beast Tame the Growlers 6-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Defenseman Added to Walleye Roster - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Sign Goaltender Domenic Graham - Maine Mariners
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - March 1 - ECHL
- Patrick Bajkov Back from the AHL; Hartlieb to Make Return - Florida Everblades
- Americans All Star Alex Breton Loaned to Springfield - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Celebrity Classic Game Is Sold Out - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kuemper Is the MeiGray Group/ECHL Alumnus of the Month - ECHL
- Texeira Heads to AHL Springfield - Wichita Thunder
- Game Capsule: Tulsa at Allen - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Royals at Admirals, March 1, 2019 - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers at Walleye Game Day Snap Shot, March 1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Preview: Everblades Host Solar Bears in Lone Home Tilt of Week - Florida Everblades
- Game Day: Fan Favorite Kevin Evans Returns to Kalamazoo on Star Wars Night - Kalamazoo Wings
- Josh Victor Inks Deal with Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Host "Mighty Ducks Night" with Postgame Movie Screening - Maine Mariners
- Solar Bears Announce Game, Venue Change - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cincinnati's Knodel Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Knodel Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Add Two Goalies to Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day: Royals Start Six-Game Road Trip at Norfolk - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.