Mariners Sign Goaltender Domenic Graham
March 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners added a goaltender to the roster on Friday, signing Domenic Graham, a backstop out of Nipissing University. (North Bay, Ontario)
Graham is a 24-year-old from Ottawa, who recently finished his college career at Nipissing (USports). In four seasons for Nipissing, Graham had a record of 18-34-0 with a 3.42 GAA and a .904 SV%. His best season was his Sophomore year of 2016-17 when he posted a 3.01 GAA along with a .919 SV%.
Graham played his Junior hockey in the QMJHL, three years for the Drummondville Voltigeurs and his last season with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens. In 2010-11, he was named to the QMJHL All-Rookie Team and also awarded the Defensive Rookie of the Year the same season. Graham was a part of the U18 Canadian Hlinka Gretzky Cup Gold Medal team in 2011-12.
The Mariners and Utah Grizzlies battle tonight and tomorrow at the Maverik Center, both games beginning at 9:05 PM ET. Maine is back home on Wednesday, March 6th at 7:00 to host the Norfolk Admirals in a "sensory reduced game" as part of Autism Awareness Night. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling the Trusted Choice Box Office at 207-775-3458.
