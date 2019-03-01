Steelheads Saddle Mavericks Late with 4-1 Win

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Idaho Steelheads (34-19-4) scored three times in the third period, taking down the Kansas City Mavericks (28-22-4) with a 4-1 win on Friday night from Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

After a scoreless first period, the Steelheads utilized early period momentum to cash in first. At 6:62, Steelheads forward Steve McParland broke through for a breakaway up the middle, and after the first shot was denied a well-placed stick tapped in the rebound for the 1-0 lead in the second period. However, with the Steelheads on the power play, Mavericks defenseman Jordan Klimek led a 2-on-1 rush and scored in the left circle at 12:24, tying the game at 1-1.

The Steelheads responded with their own shorthanded goal at 1:04 of the third period on a chop shot in the slot from forward Kyle Schempp to take the 2-1 lead and provide the eventual game-winning goal. Insurance was given for the Steelheads at 5:56 when forward A.J. White sifted through the defense and laid the puck along the ice to slide into the net for the 3-1 advantage. Steelheads forward Mitch Moroz sealed the result at 19:49 with an empty net goal for the final tally in the 4-1 victory.

Steelheads netminder Tomas Sholl (20-10-0) turned aside 29 of 30 shots in the win, while Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald (17-5-2) saved 31 of 34 shots in the loss.

The Steelheads and Mavericks finish their weekend from Silverstein Eye Centers Arena and the season series on Saturday, Mar. 2 at 6:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK and ECHL.TV.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 6 at 7:10 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder. Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

