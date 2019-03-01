Steelheads Saddle Mavericks Late with 4-1 Win
March 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Idaho Steelheads (34-19-4) scored three times in the third period, taking down the Kansas City Mavericks (28-22-4) with a 4-1 win on Friday night from Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
After a scoreless first period, the Steelheads utilized early period momentum to cash in first. At 6:62, Steelheads forward Steve McParland broke through for a breakaway up the middle, and after the first shot was denied a well-placed stick tapped in the rebound for the 1-0 lead in the second period. However, with the Steelheads on the power play, Mavericks defenseman Jordan Klimek led a 2-on-1 rush and scored in the left circle at 12:24, tying the game at 1-1.
The Steelheads responded with their own shorthanded goal at 1:04 of the third period on a chop shot in the slot from forward Kyle Schempp to take the 2-1 lead and provide the eventual game-winning goal. Insurance was given for the Steelheads at 5:56 when forward A.J. White sifted through the defense and laid the puck along the ice to slide into the net for the 3-1 advantage. Steelheads forward Mitch Moroz sealed the result at 19:49 with an empty net goal for the final tally in the 4-1 victory.
Steelheads netminder Tomas Sholl (20-10-0) turned aside 29 of 30 shots in the win, while Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald (17-5-2) saved 31 of 34 shots in the loss.
The Steelheads and Mavericks finish their weekend from Silverstein Eye Centers Arena and the season series on Saturday, Mar. 2 at 6:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK and ECHL.TV.
The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 6 at 7:10 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder. Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 1, 2019
- Hartlieb Scores in Return; 'Blades Fall to Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Fast Start Pushes Reading Past Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Mavericks Drop Friday Night Contest against Idaho, 4-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Cherniwchan's Hat Trick Leads SC to Victory over IceMen - South Carolina Stingrays
- Glads Pull Away, Best Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Trample Fuel in 8-2 Loss - Indy Fuel
- Steelheads Saddle Mavericks Late with 4-1 Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Collins Nets Hat Trick as K-Wings Fall After Wild Second - Kalamazoo Wings
- Four-Goal Third Period Caps Oilers Comeback Win in Allen - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones Pull Away in Dominant Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Atlanta Pounds 43 Shots on Goal and Slips Away with Close 3-2 Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Nailers Make History in 5-2 Win at Toledo - Wheeling Nailers
- Monarchs Double up Thunder, 6-3 - Manchester Monarchs
- Royals Punish Ads in First Period, 5-1 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Drop Opening Game of Weekend in Manchester - Adirondack Thunder
- Beast Tame the Growlers 6-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Defenseman Added to Walleye Roster - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Sign Goaltender Domenic Graham - Maine Mariners
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - March 1 - ECHL
- Patrick Bajkov Back from the AHL; Hartlieb to Make Return - Florida Everblades
- Americans All Star Alex Breton Loaned to Springfield - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Celebrity Classic Game Is Sold Out - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kuemper Is the MeiGray Group/ECHL Alumnus of the Month - ECHL
- Texeira Heads to AHL Springfield - Wichita Thunder
- Game Capsule: Tulsa at Allen - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Royals at Admirals, March 1, 2019 - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers at Walleye Game Day Snap Shot, March 1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Preview: Everblades Host Solar Bears in Lone Home Tilt of Week - Florida Everblades
- Game Day: Fan Favorite Kevin Evans Returns to Kalamazoo on Star Wars Night - Kalamazoo Wings
- Josh Victor Inks Deal with Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Host "Mighty Ducks Night" with Postgame Movie Screening - Maine Mariners
- Solar Bears Announce Game, Venue Change - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cincinnati's Knodel Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Knodel Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Add Two Goalies to Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day: Royals Start Six-Game Road Trip at Norfolk - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.