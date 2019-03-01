Preview: Everblades Host Solar Bears in Lone Home Tilt of Week

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (37-14-5-0, 79 pts.) play their only home game of a four-game week, hosting the Orlando Solar Bears (30-19-4-0, 64 pts.) on Friday night at Hertz Arena for the second of three straight meetings between the two teams.

VITALS:

Game 57: Everblades vs. Orlando

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hertz Arena

Last Time Out

Florida received goals from John McCarron and Michael Neville and led on two separate occasions on Wednesday in Orlando, but the Solar Bears scored the final five goals of the game to earn a 6-2 victory at the Amway Center. 'Blades rookie netminder Jeremy Helvig made 35 saves, which was tied for his second-highest save total of the season, but yielded three tallies in the third as his nine-game road winning streak came to an end.

Players to Watch

Philippe Hudon (FLA) - The rookie posted an assist in his pro debut for the 'Blades on Wednesday night in Orlando. Hudon, a native of Hudson, Quebec, recently completed his senior season with Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, and finished his career with 74 points (28g-46a) in 105 games.

Trevor Olson (ORL) - A former alternate captain at the University of North Dakota, Olson led Orlando on Wednesday with his three-point night (1g-2a), his fourth multi-point game of the season. The Duluth, Minnesota, native is fourth among active Solar Bears players with his 25 points (13g-12a). He registered 35 points (11g-24a) in 121 games with the Fighting Hawks in his NCAA career.

Series history

Friday is the eighth of 12 total meetings between the Everblades and Solar Bears this season and the fourth of six matchups at Hertz Arena. Florida has compiled a 58-23-6 all-time record against Orlando, including a 3-2-2 mark this year. Although Florida has gone just 1-2-1 in Orlando, the 'Blades have not lost in regulation at home against the Solar Bears this season, totaling a 2-0-1 mark in the three games at Hertz Arena.

Roster Shakeup

On the heels of losing alternate captain Joe Cox to an AHL call-up on Tuesday, Florida lost four more players to AHL transactions on Thursday. Defensemen Matt Finn, Derek Sheppard and Josh Wesley and forward John McCarron all received AHL call-ups. That quintet has combined for 77 of Florida's 214 goals this season, which is more than one-third of the 'Blades offense. Cox (61 pts.) and McCarron (53 pts.) are first and second in scoring for Florida, respectively.

Penalty Kill Prowess

The Everblades rank 10th in the ECHL on the penalty kill. A big part of that overall success has been the excellence of the penalty kill at Hertz Arena. Florida ranks fourth in the ECHL with a conversion rate of 87.1 percent on the penalty kill in home games. In home contests against Orlando, the Everblades are 13-for-14 on the penalty kill.

Needing Three

Three has been the magic number for Florida this season. The 'Blades have lost just one game in regulation when they have found the back of the net three times, sporting a record of 37-1-4-0 in that scenario. However, Florida has not won a game in which it has scored less than three goals and has compiled a 0-13-1-0 mark when being held under three goals.

??????Next Up

Florida concludes the stretch of three straight games against Orlando with a Saturday night matchup at the Amway Center.

