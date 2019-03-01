Beast Tame the Growlers 6-1
March 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers point streak was halted at eight games Friday night, suffering a 6-1 loss to the Brampton Beast at Mile One Centre to kick off a seven-game home stand.
David Vallorani opened the scoring by one-timing a feed from Daniel Ciampini past Michael Garteig capitalizing on a funky bounce off the boards at 12:05 of the first period giving the Beast a 1-0 lead. Scott Pooley looked to have evened up the game with 30 seconds left in the first period, but a sprawling Etienne Marcoux dove back to knock the puck away.
David Vallorani doubled the Beast lead at 3:26 of the second period firing home his second power play goal of the game, and followed that up just over five minutes later by finishing off the natural hat-trick for a 3-0 Beast lead. Michael Garteig was chased from the net after allowing three goals on 10 shots and replaced by Eamon McAdam.
Chris Martenet extended the Beast lead to 4-0 1:01 into the final frame, and Francois Beauchemin added another just 44 seconds later for a 5-0 game. Liam Kerins cleaned up a scramble in front of McAdam for a 6-0 Beast lead with 4:21 remaining in the game, but Derian Plouffe broke Marcoux's shutout bid under a minute later for a 6-1 Beast lead which held up as the final score.
Quick Hits
The Growlers are now 8-4 against the Beast this season
Derian Plouffe has goals in back-to-back games
The three stars were 3 - D. Ciampini (BRM), 2 - E. Marcoux (BRM) and 1 - D. Vallorani (BRM)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers continue their seven-game home stand Saturday night with a rematch against the Brampton Beast for the final time this season. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at mileonecentre.com.
