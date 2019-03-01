Beast Tame the Growlers 6-1

March 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers point streak was halted at eight games Friday night, suffering a 6-1 loss to the Brampton Beast at Mile One Centre to kick off a seven-game home stand.

David Vallorani opened the scoring by one-timing a feed from Daniel Ciampini past Michael Garteig capitalizing on a funky bounce off the boards at 12:05 of the first period giving the Beast a 1-0 lead. Scott Pooley looked to have evened up the game with 30 seconds left in the first period, but a sprawling Etienne Marcoux dove back to knock the puck away.

David Vallorani doubled the Beast lead at 3:26 of the second period firing home his second power play goal of the game, and followed that up just over five minutes later by finishing off the natural hat-trick for a 3-0 Beast lead. Michael Garteig was chased from the net after allowing three goals on 10 shots and replaced by Eamon McAdam.

Chris Martenet extended the Beast lead to 4-0 1:01 into the final frame, and Francois Beauchemin added another just 44 seconds later for a 5-0 game. Liam Kerins cleaned up a scramble in front of McAdam for a 6-0 Beast lead with 4:21 remaining in the game, but Derian Plouffe broke Marcoux's shutout bid under a minute later for a 6-1 Beast lead which held up as the final score.

Quick Hits

The Growlers are now 8-4 against the Beast this season

Derian Plouffe has goals in back-to-back games

The three stars were 3 - D. Ciampini (BRM), 2 - E. Marcoux (BRM) and 1 - D. Vallorani (BRM)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their seven-game home stand Saturday night with a rematch against the Brampton Beast for the final time this season. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at mileonecentre.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.