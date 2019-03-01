Patrick Bajkov Back from the AHL; Hartlieb to Make Return

ESTERO, Fla. - The NHL's Florida Panthers have assigned forward Patrick Bajkov from the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds to the Florida Everblades, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Friday.

Additionally, the Everblades have added former forward Ernie Hartlieb to the roster ahead of Friday's contest with the Orlando Solar Bears.

Through his first two assignments with the Everblades this season, Bajkov has recorded seven points in 15 games, scoring three goals and adding four assists.

After signing a three-year entry-level contract with the Panthers last season, the native of Nanaimo, British Columbia, has been bumped up and down from the ECHL and AHL in his first professional season. In 17 games with the Thunderbirds, Bajkov has five points with three goals and two assists. Bajkov also skated in two games with the Manchester Monarchs in his first stint in the ECHL this season.

Prior to turning pro, Bajkov played for the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League from 2013-18. He registered a 100-point season last year with 33 goals and 67 assists in 72 games. A 6-foot, 183-pound winger, Bajkov finished his major junior career as Everett's franchise leader in goals (112), assists (176), and points (288).

Hartlieb, who had his No. 9 retired by Florida in 2012, is the Everblades' all-time leader in games played with 358. The Warren, Michigan, native totaled 257 career points with Florida from 2004-10, scoring 86 goals and adding 171 assists. Following his last full season in 2009-10, Hartlieb played 17 games for Florida from 2010-14. Set to play his first ECHL game since the 2013-14 season on Friday night, Hartlieb will wear No. 36 for Florida in his return.

Florida plays its only home game of a four-game week on Friday night against the Orlando Solar Bears. Faceoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

