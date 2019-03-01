Cincinnati's Knodel Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

March 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Cincinnati Cyclones' defenseman Eric Knodel is the AMI?Graphics ECHL?Plus Performer of the Month for February after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +16.

Knodel posted an even or better rating in 12 of his 13 games during the month, including a +4 in 8-1 win at Maine on Feb. 8 and in a 5-4 victory over Adirondack on Feb. 17.

Under contract to Rochester of the American Hockey League, Knodel ranks third among ECHL?defensemen, and sixth overall in the league, with a +35 rating this season. He is tied for first among blueliners with 14 goals and is second with 40 points.

The 28-year-old has posted 161 points (47g-114a) in 263 career ECHL games with Cincinnati, Utah and Orlando while adding 10 points (0g-10a) in 39 career AHL games with Rochester, San Diego and Toronto.

Prior to turning pro, Knodel recorded 61 points (20g-41a) in 116 career games at the University of New Hampshire and 20 points (3g-17a) in 50 career games with Des Moines of the United States Hockey League.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI?Graphics will present Eric Knodel with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Cyclones' home game.

Runner Up: Zach Frye, Orlando (+14)

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - John Edwardh and Blake Thompson (+6); Allen - Alex Breton (+8);?Atlanta - Filip Pyrochta (+5); Brampton - Anthony Cortese and Brandon Marino (+3); Florida - Joe Cox (+9); Fort Wayne - Brady Shaw (+5); Greenville - J.C. Brassard and Chad Duchesne (+7); Idaho - Kale Kessy and Mitch Moroz (+5); Indy - Woody Hudson (+4); Jacksonville - Cody Fowlie?(+9); Kalamazoo - Kyle Blaney (+9); Kansas City - Nate Widman (+7); Maine - Greg Chase (+7); Manchester - Spencer Watson (+12); Newfoundland - James Melindy (+9); Norfolk - Romain Chuard, Matt McMorrow, Luke Nogard and Jake Wood (+4); Rapid City - Josh Elmes (+4);?Reading - Jack Riley and Charlie Vasaturo (0); South Carolina - Mike Chen and Patrick Gaul (+2); Toledo - Brenden Kotyk and Tyler Spezia (+6); Tulsa - Steven Kaunisto (+6); Utah - Turner Ottenbreit (+6); Wheeling - Johnny Austin (+9);?Wichita - Nolan Vesey (+2) and Worcester - Tommy Panico (+1).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.