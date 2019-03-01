Cincinnati's Knodel Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month
March 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Cincinnati Cyclones' defenseman Eric Knodel is the AMI?Graphics ECHL?Plus Performer of the Month for February after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +16.
Knodel posted an even or better rating in 12 of his 13 games during the month, including a +4 in 8-1 win at Maine on Feb. 8 and in a 5-4 victory over Adirondack on Feb. 17.
Under contract to Rochester of the American Hockey League, Knodel ranks third among ECHL?defensemen, and sixth overall in the league, with a +35 rating this season. He is tied for first among blueliners with 14 goals and is second with 40 points.
The 28-year-old has posted 161 points (47g-114a) in 263 career ECHL games with Cincinnati, Utah and Orlando while adding 10 points (0g-10a) in 39 career AHL games with Rochester, San Diego and Toronto.
Prior to turning pro, Knodel recorded 61 points (20g-41a) in 116 career games at the University of New Hampshire and 20 points (3g-17a) in 50 career games with Des Moines of the United States Hockey League.
In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI?Graphics will present Eric Knodel with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Cyclones' home game.
Runner Up: Zach Frye, Orlando (+14)
Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - John Edwardh and Blake Thompson (+6); Allen - Alex Breton (+8);?Atlanta - Filip Pyrochta (+5); Brampton - Anthony Cortese and Brandon Marino (+3); Florida - Joe Cox (+9); Fort Wayne - Brady Shaw (+5); Greenville - J.C. Brassard and Chad Duchesne (+7); Idaho - Kale Kessy and Mitch Moroz (+5); Indy - Woody Hudson (+4); Jacksonville - Cody Fowlie?(+9); Kalamazoo - Kyle Blaney (+9); Kansas City - Nate Widman (+7); Maine - Greg Chase (+7); Manchester - Spencer Watson (+12); Newfoundland - James Melindy (+9); Norfolk - Romain Chuard, Matt McMorrow, Luke Nogard and Jake Wood (+4); Rapid City - Josh Elmes (+4);?Reading - Jack Riley and Charlie Vasaturo (0); South Carolina - Mike Chen and Patrick Gaul (+2); Toledo - Brenden Kotyk and Tyler Spezia (+6); Tulsa - Steven Kaunisto (+6); Utah - Turner Ottenbreit (+6); Wheeling - Johnny Austin (+9);?Wichita - Nolan Vesey (+2) and Worcester - Tommy Panico (+1).
Images from this story
|
Cincinnati Cyclones defenseman Eric Knodel
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 1, 2019
- Game Day: Fan Favorite Kevin Evans Returns to Kalamazoo on Star Wars Night - Kalamazoo Wings
- Josh Victor Inks Deal with Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Host "Mighty Ducks Night" with Postgame Movie Screening - Maine Mariners
- Solar Bears Announce Game, Venue Change - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cincinnati's Knodel Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Knodel Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Add Two Goalies to Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day: Royals Start Six-Game Road Trip at Norfolk - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.