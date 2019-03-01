Mavericks Drop Friday Night Contest against Idaho, 4-1

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Idaho Steelheads Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Mavericks defenseman Jordan Klimek scored the lone goal for the Mavericks, while goaltender Mason McDonald stopped 31 of 34 shots on the evening. Willie Raskob extended his points streak to six games with an assist on Klimek's goal. The Mavericks now wrap up their three-game set against Idaho on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

Idaho appeared to open the scoring 9:38 into the game, but Henrik Samuelsson was whistled for a cross checking penalty in front of the Mavericks' net, wiping away the goal and giving the Mavericks a power play. Kansas City was unable to convert. The period ended in a scoreless tie, but Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald stopped all 15 shots by the Steelheads in the opening frame.

Idaho broke open the scoring on a goal from Steven McParland 6:52 into the middle frame. Keegan Kanzig assisted on the goal. Jordan Klimek broke through for the Mavericks later in the second period with a shorthanded goal on a two-on-one rush. The goal was assisted by Mavericks defenseman Willie Raskob and forward Rocco Carzo. With the assist, Raskob now has points in his last six games. The period ended in a 1-1 tie.

The Steelheads grabbed the lead in the third period as Kyle Schempp broke the stalemate 1:04 into the final period of regulation. Assists were given to Elgin Pearce and Ondrej Vala. Idaho extended their lead to 3-1 five minutes later on a goal from A.J. White. Pearce and defenseman Jeff King were given assists on the goal. The visitors added an unassisted empty net goal from Mitch Moroz with 12 seconds left in the game to seal the victory.

The Mavericks host the Steelheads again Saturday night and will be hosting Light the Rink Night in conjunction with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to raise awareness for blood cancer treatment and research. Faceoff for Saturday's game is 7:05 p.m. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.

