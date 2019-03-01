Mavericks Drop Friday Night Contest against Idaho, 4-1
March 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Idaho Steelheads Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Mavericks defenseman Jordan Klimek scored the lone goal for the Mavericks, while goaltender Mason McDonald stopped 31 of 34 shots on the evening. Willie Raskob extended his points streak to six games with an assist on Klimek's goal. The Mavericks now wrap up their three-game set against Idaho on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.
Idaho appeared to open the scoring 9:38 into the game, but Henrik Samuelsson was whistled for a cross checking penalty in front of the Mavericks' net, wiping away the goal and giving the Mavericks a power play. Kansas City was unable to convert. The period ended in a scoreless tie, but Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald stopped all 15 shots by the Steelheads in the opening frame.
Idaho broke open the scoring on a goal from Steven McParland 6:52 into the middle frame. Keegan Kanzig assisted on the goal. Jordan Klimek broke through for the Mavericks later in the second period with a shorthanded goal on a two-on-one rush. The goal was assisted by Mavericks defenseman Willie Raskob and forward Rocco Carzo. With the assist, Raskob now has points in his last six games. The period ended in a 1-1 tie.
The Steelheads grabbed the lead in the third period as Kyle Schempp broke the stalemate 1:04 into the final period of regulation. Assists were given to Elgin Pearce and Ondrej Vala. Idaho extended their lead to 3-1 five minutes later on a goal from A.J. White. Pearce and defenseman Jeff King were given assists on the goal. The visitors added an unassisted empty net goal from Mitch Moroz with 12 seconds left in the game to seal the victory.
The Mavericks host the Steelheads again Saturday night and will be hosting Light the Rink Night in conjunction with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to raise awareness for blood cancer treatment and research. Faceoff for Saturday's game is 7:05 p.m. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 1, 2019
- Hartlieb Scores in Return; 'Blades Fall to Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Fast Start Pushes Reading Past Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Mavericks Drop Friday Night Contest against Idaho, 4-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Cherniwchan's Hat Trick Leads SC to Victory over IceMen - South Carolina Stingrays
- Glads Pull Away, Best Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Trample Fuel in 8-2 Loss - Indy Fuel
- Steelheads Saddle Mavericks Late with 4-1 Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Collins Nets Hat Trick as K-Wings Fall After Wild Second - Kalamazoo Wings
- Four-Goal Third Period Caps Oilers Comeback Win in Allen - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones Pull Away in Dominant Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Atlanta Pounds 43 Shots on Goal and Slips Away with Close 3-2 Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Nailers Make History in 5-2 Win at Toledo - Wheeling Nailers
- Monarchs Double up Thunder, 6-3 - Manchester Monarchs
- Royals Punish Ads in First Period, 5-1 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Drop Opening Game of Weekend in Manchester - Adirondack Thunder
- Beast Tame the Growlers 6-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Defenseman Added to Walleye Roster - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Sign Goaltender Domenic Graham - Maine Mariners
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - March 1 - ECHL
- Patrick Bajkov Back from the AHL; Hartlieb to Make Return - Florida Everblades
- Americans All Star Alex Breton Loaned to Springfield - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Celebrity Classic Game Is Sold Out - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kuemper Is the MeiGray Group/ECHL Alumnus of the Month - ECHL
- Texeira Heads to AHL Springfield - Wichita Thunder
- Game Capsule: Tulsa at Allen - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Royals at Admirals, March 1, 2019 - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers at Walleye Game Day Snap Shot, March 1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Preview: Everblades Host Solar Bears in Lone Home Tilt of Week - Florida Everblades
- Game Day: Fan Favorite Kevin Evans Returns to Kalamazoo on Star Wars Night - Kalamazoo Wings
- Josh Victor Inks Deal with Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Host "Mighty Ducks Night" with Postgame Movie Screening - Maine Mariners
- Solar Bears Announce Game, Venue Change - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cincinnati's Knodel Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Knodel Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Add Two Goalies to Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day: Royals Start Six-Game Road Trip at Norfolk - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavericks Drop Friday Night Contest against Idaho, 4-1
- Mavericks Outlast First Place Idaho, 4-3
- Mavericks Welcome Stanley Cup to Independence Wednesday Night
- Mavericks Complete Trade with Rapid City, Receive Defenseman Brayden Sherbinin
- Mavericks Wrap up Six-Game Home Stand with Three against Idaho