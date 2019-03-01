Solar Bears Celebrity Classic Game Is Sold Out

March 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears Celebrity Classic Game, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson, P.A. on Saturday, March 2 at 1:30 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center is officially sold out of roster spots. Former Solar Bears defenseman Eric Baier and goaltender Ryan Massa will both participate in the Celebrity Classic Game.

Baier, 30, skated with the Solar Bears for parts of five seasons from 2013-18, where he skated in a club-record 236 games, producing 111 points (33g-78a) and 73 penalty minutes and set franchise marks for career goals, assists and points scored by a defenseman. Baier served as captain in three of his seasons with the team, and was named team MVP during the 2015-16 campaign. Baier was also a three-time recipient of the Rob Kenny Memorial Award for outstanding community service.

Massa, 28, tended goal for the Solar Bears for two seasons from 2015-17, and left his mark on a number of Solar Bears goaltending records. In 78 career appearances, Massa went 41-27-6 with a 3.01 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and four shutouts. His 22 wins during the 2016-17 season remains the single-season club record for victories, and he also owns the club single-game record for saves with a 57-save performance on Dec. 22, 2016 vs. Florida.

Fans wishing to attend the Celebrity Classic are advised to follow the instructions below:

You may park in the Geico Garage on South Street across from the Amway Center after 12 p.m. PARKING AT THE GEICO GARAGE IS $15 PER CAR. There are also several other parking options around the Amway Center.

Fans can enter at the Administrative Entrance of the building (at the corner of Church Street and Hughey Ave, next to the Magic Team Shop) after 1 p.m. All fans must have a valid ticket for the Solar Bears game at 7 p.m. to enter.

Once you have presented your ticket, you will be escorted to the elevators in the Disney Atrium, which will take you to the Terrace Level. General admission seating will be available in Sections 114 and 115 for the Celebrity Classic.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., teams will take the ice for warmups and pictures. Player introductions and pregame ceremonies will take place on the ice beginning at 1:35 pm. The puck will drop for the Celebrity Classic game at 1:45 p.m.

There will be no concessions to purchase food and beverage on the concourse throughout the Celebrity Classic - please take this into consideration before arriving at the Amway Center.

After the Celebrity Classic game concludes, we will clear the Amway Center to prepare for the Solar Bears game that evening.

Doors for the Solar Bears game will reopen to the public at 6 p.m., and the Solar Bears game will begin at 7 p.m.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Solar Bears at (407) 951-8200.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears travel to Southwest Florida to take on the Everblades at Hertz Arena on Friday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host Florida at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m. for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Hunter Vision. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

