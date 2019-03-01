Thunder Add Two Goalies to Roster

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed goaltenders Arthur Brey and Alex Fotinos in advance of this weekend's three games.

Brey, 25, played in each of the last four seasons for St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY, where he appeared in 57 games for the Saints. Brey's best season came during his sophomore campaign when he posted a 2.08 GAA and .935 save percentage in four games for St. Lawrence.

Prior to playing collegiately, the native of Yorba Linda, CA skated three seasons in the USHL - one for the Dubuque Fighting Saints before playing a pair of seasons with the Sioux Falls Stampede from 2013-2015.

Fotinos, 24, joins the Thunder after completing his Canadian collegiate career at York University in Toronto, ON. The 6-foot tall goaltender saw action in 28 games across three years for the Lions, playing to a 13-13-0 record with a 2.81 GAA and .919 save percentage.

Fotinos played six seasons of junior hockey spread across the OHL and OJHL. The Toronto, ON native played in three seasons for the OHL's Barrie Colts and two years for the Windsor Spitfires before finishing his juniors career playing in 11 games for the OJHL's Aurora Tigers. Fotinos posted a career-high 19 wins during the 2013-2014 season with the Spitfires.

The Thunder hit the ice for a trio of games this weekend. Adirondack travels to Manchester for games tonight and tomorrow evening before finishing its three-game trip with a Sunday matinee in Worcester. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ECHLThunder.

