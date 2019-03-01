Monarchs Double up Thunder, 6-3

March 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs marched their way into the new month, with a 6-3 win over the Adirondack Thunder, Friday night at SNHU Arena.

The Monarchs (30-24-2-2) let up the first goal of the game, but rattled off three-straight goals in the first period to top the Thunder (30-19-5-2), 6-3.

The Thunder opened the scoring :21 seconds into the first period when Cullen Bradshaw scored his 11th goal of the season. Bradshaw collected the puck from Matt Salhany's shot at the right circle and snuck a shot, through the pads of Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams, to make the score, 1-0.

The Monarchs tied the game at 5:46 of the first period when Sam Kurker netted his 12th goal of the season. Alex Rauter sent Kurker a pass out of the Monarchs zone where he carried the puck to the right circle for a wrist shot that went five-hole on Thunder goaltender Arthur Brey, to make the score, 1-1.

Kurker got the go-ahead goal for the Monarchs at 7:28 in the first period, for his second goal of the night and 13th of the season. Pavel Jenys sent a pass to Kurker behind the net where he brought the puck to the goal line and roofed a shot over the shoulder of Brey to make the score, 2-1.

The Monarchs extended their lead at 18:10 of the first period when Daniil Miromanov scored his eighth goal of the season. Miromanov redirected a shot by Kurker, at the top of the crease, past the pad of Brey, to make the score, 3-1.

The Thunder cut into the deficit with a goal at 2:53 of the second period by Jake Linehart, his fifth goal of the season. Jakob Reichert found Linehart in the high slot where he put a wrist shot past the glove of Williams, to make the score, 3-2.

The Monarchs regained a two-goal lead at 4:40 of the second period when David Kolomatis scored a power-play goal for his 13th tally of the season. Chris Carlisle passed the puck back to Kolomatis who sent a wrist shot, through the legs of Brey, to make the score, 4-2.

The Thunder came within a goal when Nikolas Olsson scored his second goal of the season at 15:35 of the second period. James Henry found Olsson inside the left circle where he beat Williams glove side, to make the score, 4-3.

The Monarchs once again took a two-goal lead for the third time of the game at 17:05 of the second period when Nic Pierog netted his 26th goal of the season. Jack Nevins threw the puck towards the net where Pierog redirected it top-shelf over the stick of Brey, to make the score, 5-3.

The Monarchs extended their lead when Kurker completed his hat trick at 11:43 of the third period, scoring his 14th goal of the season. Jenys found Kurker at the top of the paint where he had a wide-open net, to make the score, 6-3.

The Monarchs return to action Saturday, March 2 at 6 p.m., when they take on the Adirondack Thunder for Marvel Superhero Night at SNHU Arena. For tickets, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.