Monarchs Double up Thunder, 6-3
March 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs marched their way into the new month, with a 6-3 win over the Adirondack Thunder, Friday night at SNHU Arena.
The Monarchs (30-24-2-2) let up the first goal of the game, but rattled off three-straight goals in the first period to top the Thunder (30-19-5-2), 6-3.
The Thunder opened the scoring :21 seconds into the first period when Cullen Bradshaw scored his 11th goal of the season. Bradshaw collected the puck from Matt Salhany's shot at the right circle and snuck a shot, through the pads of Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams, to make the score, 1-0.
The Monarchs tied the game at 5:46 of the first period when Sam Kurker netted his 12th goal of the season. Alex Rauter sent Kurker a pass out of the Monarchs zone where he carried the puck to the right circle for a wrist shot that went five-hole on Thunder goaltender Arthur Brey, to make the score, 1-1.
Kurker got the go-ahead goal for the Monarchs at 7:28 in the first period, for his second goal of the night and 13th of the season. Pavel Jenys sent a pass to Kurker behind the net where he brought the puck to the goal line and roofed a shot over the shoulder of Brey to make the score, 2-1.
The Monarchs extended their lead at 18:10 of the first period when Daniil Miromanov scored his eighth goal of the season. Miromanov redirected a shot by Kurker, at the top of the crease, past the pad of Brey, to make the score, 3-1.
The Thunder cut into the deficit with a goal at 2:53 of the second period by Jake Linehart, his fifth goal of the season. Jakob Reichert found Linehart in the high slot where he put a wrist shot past the glove of Williams, to make the score, 3-2.
The Monarchs regained a two-goal lead at 4:40 of the second period when David Kolomatis scored a power-play goal for his 13th tally of the season. Chris Carlisle passed the puck back to Kolomatis who sent a wrist shot, through the legs of Brey, to make the score, 4-2.
The Thunder came within a goal when Nikolas Olsson scored his second goal of the season at 15:35 of the second period. James Henry found Olsson inside the left circle where he beat Williams glove side, to make the score, 4-3.
The Monarchs once again took a two-goal lead for the third time of the game at 17:05 of the second period when Nic Pierog netted his 26th goal of the season. Jack Nevins threw the puck towards the net where Pierog redirected it top-shelf over the stick of Brey, to make the score, 5-3.
The Monarchs extended their lead when Kurker completed his hat trick at 11:43 of the third period, scoring his 14th goal of the season. Jenys found Kurker at the top of the paint where he had a wide-open net, to make the score, 6-3.
The Monarchs return to action Saturday, March 2 at 6 p.m., when they take on the Adirondack Thunder for Marvel Superhero Night at SNHU Arena. For tickets, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 1, 2019
- Hartlieb Scores in Return; 'Blades Fall to Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Fast Start Pushes Reading Past Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Mavericks Drop Friday Night Contest against Idaho, 4-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Cherniwchan's Hat Trick Leads SC to Victory over IceMen - South Carolina Stingrays
- Glads Pull Away, Best Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Trample Fuel in 8-2 Loss - Indy Fuel
- Steelheads Saddle Mavericks Late with 4-1 Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Collins Nets Hat Trick as K-Wings Fall After Wild Second - Kalamazoo Wings
- Four-Goal Third Period Caps Oilers Comeback Win in Allen - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones Pull Away in Dominant Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Atlanta Pounds 43 Shots on Goal and Slips Away with Close 3-2 Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Nailers Make History in 5-2 Win at Toledo - Wheeling Nailers
- Monarchs Double up Thunder, 6-3 - Manchester Monarchs
- Royals Punish Ads in First Period, 5-1 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Drop Opening Game of Weekend in Manchester - Adirondack Thunder
- Beast Tame the Growlers 6-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Defenseman Added to Walleye Roster - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Sign Goaltender Domenic Graham - Maine Mariners
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - March 1 - ECHL
- Patrick Bajkov Back from the AHL; Hartlieb to Make Return - Florida Everblades
- Americans All Star Alex Breton Loaned to Springfield - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Celebrity Classic Game Is Sold Out - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kuemper Is the MeiGray Group/ECHL Alumnus of the Month - ECHL
- Texeira Heads to AHL Springfield - Wichita Thunder
- Game Capsule: Tulsa at Allen - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Royals at Admirals, March 1, 2019 - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers at Walleye Game Day Snap Shot, March 1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Preview: Everblades Host Solar Bears in Lone Home Tilt of Week - Florida Everblades
- Game Day: Fan Favorite Kevin Evans Returns to Kalamazoo on Star Wars Night - Kalamazoo Wings
- Josh Victor Inks Deal with Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Host "Mighty Ducks Night" with Postgame Movie Screening - Maine Mariners
- Solar Bears Announce Game, Venue Change - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cincinnati's Knodel Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Knodel Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Add Two Goalies to Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day: Royals Start Six-Game Road Trip at Norfolk - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.