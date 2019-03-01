Defenseman Added to Walleye Roster
March 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - Defenseman Michael Moffat (MAH-fet) has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.
Moffat, a native of Waterloo, Ontario, has spent the last five years with the University of Waterloo picking up 16 points (5G, 11A) over 25 games this year. Since 2014, the 25-year-old defenseman has appeared in a total of 128 games with 25 goals, 63 assists and 89 penalty minutes. Moffat posted a college best 10 goals in the 2015-16 season when he also set a high in assists with 17 and points (27).
Prior to his colligate days, the 6'1", 220 pound defenseman spent four years in the OHL between London and Kingston. Moffat posted 120 points (17G, 103A) with 225 penalty minutes in 238 career games. His best OHL year came with Kingston in 2013-14 when he went for 51 points (6G, 45A) and was a plus 18 in 64 contests.
Your Toledo Walleye are home for three contests this weekend. Friday night starts with the Wheeling Nailers. Saturday night, the Walleye will look for their sixth win of the year against the Fort Wayne Komets (5-1-2) before wrapping up the weekend with the Indy Fuel on Sunday. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 419-725-9255 or online at www.toledowalleye.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 1, 2019
- Atlanta Pounds 43 Shots on Goal and Slips Away with Close 3-2 Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Nailers Make History in 5-2 Win at Toledo - Wheeling Nailers
- Monarchs Double up Thunder, 6-3 - Manchester Monarchs
- Royals Punish Ads in First Period, 5-1 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Drop Opening Game of Weekend in Manchester - Adirondack Thunder
- Beast Tame the Growlers 6-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Defenseman Added to Walleye Roster - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Sign Goaltender Domenic Graham - Maine Mariners
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - March 1 - ECHL
- Patrick Bajkov Back from the AHL; Hartlieb to Make Return - Florida Everblades
- Americans All Star Alex Breton Loaned to Springfield - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Celebrity Classic Game Is Sold Out - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kuemper Is the MeiGray Group/ECHL Alumnus of the Month - ECHL
- Texeira Heads to AHL Springfield - Wichita Thunder
- Game Capsule: Tulsa at Allen - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Royals at Admirals, March 1, 2019 - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers at Walleye Game Day Snap Shot, March 1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Preview: Everblades Host Solar Bears in Lone Home Tilt of Week - Florida Everblades
- Game Day: Fan Favorite Kevin Evans Returns to Kalamazoo on Star Wars Night - Kalamazoo Wings
- Josh Victor Inks Deal with Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Host "Mighty Ducks Night" with Postgame Movie Screening - Maine Mariners
- Solar Bears Announce Game, Venue Change - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cincinnati's Knodel Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Knodel Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Add Two Goalies to Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day: Royals Start Six-Game Road Trip at Norfolk - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Walleye Stories
- Defenseman Added to Walleye Roster
- Walleye Home All Weekend
- Walleye Travel to KC for Two
- Hensick to San Jose
- Busy Week Ahead for Walleye