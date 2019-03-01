Defenseman Added to Walleye Roster

Toledo, OH - Defenseman Michael Moffat (MAH-fet) has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

Moffat, a native of Waterloo, Ontario, has spent the last five years with the University of Waterloo picking up 16 points (5G, 11A) over 25 games this year. Since 2014, the 25-year-old defenseman has appeared in a total of 128 games with 25 goals, 63 assists and 89 penalty minutes. Moffat posted a college best 10 goals in the 2015-16 season when he also set a high in assists with 17 and points (27).

Prior to his colligate days, the 6'1", 220 pound defenseman spent four years in the OHL between London and Kingston. Moffat posted 120 points (17G, 103A) with 225 penalty minutes in 238 career games. His best OHL year came with Kingston in 2013-14 when he went for 51 points (6G, 45A) and was a plus 18 in 64 contests.

Your Toledo Walleye are home for three contests this weekend. Friday night starts with the Wheeling Nailers. Saturday night, the Walleye will look for their sixth win of the year against the Fort Wayne Komets (5-1-2) before wrapping up the weekend with the Indy Fuel on Sunday. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 419-725-9255 or online at www.toledowalleye.com.

