Game Capsule: Tulsa at Allen

March 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen Americans (20-32-4-2; 46 points) vs. Tulsa Oilers (31-20-4-2; 68 points) 7:05 pm CST

Promotion: Craft Beer Night in Allen

The Allen Americans and Tulsa Oilers play the first of two games against each other beginning tonight at 7:05 pm at Allen Event Center. The Americans are 2-6-1-0 against Tulsa this season. Allen is 36-25-4-3 against Tulsa since joining the ECHL. The two teams will faceoff tomorrow night at BOK Center.

Last Game against Tulsa:

The Americans and Oilers went to overtime to decide the game. Charlie Sampair scored at the 3:32 mark of the overtime period to lift Tulsa to a 5-4 win. The Oilers tied the game halfway through the third period on a goal from Ryan Tesink. Allen grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second period before the Oilers responded. Riley Bourbonnais, Dante Salituro, Zach Pochiro and Braylon Shmyr all scored for Allen. CJ Motte sufferd the loss for the Americans stopping 37 shots.

Americans Notables:

Zach Pochiro is second in the league with 29 goals.

Riley Bourbonnais has a five-game point streak.

Dante Salituro is on a six-game point streak and has points in 16 of his last 18 games.

Dante Salituro was named last week's ECHL Player of the Week.

Zach Pochiro is tied for the league lead with 12 power play goals.

CJ Motte is 3-1-1 in his last five starts.

Zach Pochiro has scored in three straight games.

Tulsa Notables:

Adam Pleskach leads the league with 30 goals.

Mike McKee is tied for second in the ECHL with 14 Major Penalties.

Ryan Tesink is 18th in the league in scoring with 51 points.

Adam Pleskach is fifth in the league with 10 Power Play Goals.

Charlie Sampair is tied for the league lead with 7 Game-Winning Goals.

Jared Thomas leads the way with 9 points in 7 games against Allen (6 goals and 3 assists).

Adam Pleskach leads the league with 247 Shots on Goal.

Final Thoughts:

The Americans are in the middle of a seven-game homestand (4-2-0)

The Americans are second the league with 1,244 Penalty Minutes.

Allen is 10-14-1-0 at Allen Event Center this season.

Allen is 12-5-4-1 when scoring the first goal.

Tulsa is 7-2-0-0 against the Americans this season.

Tulsa is 2-0 against the Americans this season in Allen.

Tulsa is 6-4-0-0 in their last ten games.

Tulsa is 15-11-2-0 on the road this season.

Tulsa is 29-14-2-2 against the Mountain Division.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.