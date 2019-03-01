Americans All Star Alex Breton Loaned to Springfield
March 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas. - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced today that Alex Breton has been loaned to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.
Alex Breton was named as the lone Allen Americans ECHL All-Star this season. In 53 games this year with Allen, he has 14 goals and 25 assists for 39 points. Breton netted his first career hat trick on February 17th in a win over Reading. The native of Ste.Marie-de-Beauce, PQ was the captain of Gatineau, of the QMJHL in 2017-18, netting 10 goals and 30 assists in 59 games.
The Americans return to action tonight for the first of a back to back against the Tulsa Oilers. Allen is riding a four-game winning streak, the current longest in the ECHL. Don't miss the first-ever Craft Brew Night in Allen tonight. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
Americans Next Home Game:
Friday, March 1st vs. Tulsa Oilers
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Venue: Allen Event Center
Images from this story
|
Alex Breton of the Allen Americans
(Dave Dudich)
