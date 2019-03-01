Solar Bears Announce Game, Venue Change

March 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the team's game against the Idaho Steelheads that had been scheduled for Friday, March 15 at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center has been moved to Sunday, March 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den on the facility's Olympic rink.

Seating at the RDV Sportsplex will be extremely limited for this game. Season Ticket Members have already been notified via email with instructions for how to claim tickets for the game. Season Ticket Members who are unable to attend the game at its new date and location can exchange their tickets for this game for any remaining 2018-19 regular season home game.

