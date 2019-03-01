Fast Start Pushes Reading Past Norfolk

March 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - Adam Schmidt tallied a goal and an assist as the Reading Royals topped the Norfolk Admirals 5-1 Friday Night at Scope. Brandon Komm made 28 saves on 29 shots and gets his seventh win of the year. Matt McMorrow scored the lone goal for Norfolk.

Reading jumped out front early courtesy of a goal from Adam Schmidt. David Drake was able to keep the puck in the Norfolk zone after a failed clear. Drake fed a pass over to the left point for Frank DiChiara. DiChiara shot the puck which was tipped by Schmidt past Ty Reichenbach to give Reading a 1-0 lead at 3:13 of the first period.

The Royals extended their lead with a goal from Josh MacDonald. Chris McCarthy was able to keep the puck in the Norfolk zone after another failed Norfolk clear. McCarthy fed a pass into the left circle for MacDonald who one-timed a shot over the shoulder of Reichenbach to give Reading a 2-0 lead at 4:16 of the second period.

A tally from Michael Huntebrinker put Reading out in front by a 3-0 count. Adam Schmidt was able to keep the puck in the right circle after a battle along the right wall. Schmidt fed a pass from in the right circle to Huntebrinker in the slot who was able to fire off a backhand shot past a screened Reichenbach.

Reading added another goal from Matt Pohlkamp. McCarthy attempted to fire a pass backdoor to a streaking forward, but the puck took a deflection off an Admirals skate. The puck ricocheted to the stick of Pohlkamp who was able to fire a shot past Reichenbach who was unable to react in time to give Reading a 4-0 lead at the end of the first period.

The two teams skated to a scoreless second period, but the Royals added another goal to their lead with a power-play tally from Nick Lukko. Lukko was able to get the puck after a failed clear in the Norfolk end. Lukko shot the puck from the right circle which took a deflection off the post and into the back of the net behind Reichenbach to give Reading a 5-0 lead.

Norfolk answered the Reading tally with a goal from Matt McMorrow. Romain Chuard shot the puck from the center point which was tipped on the way to the net by McMorrow whose deflection went right over the pad of Brandon Komm to cut the Reading lead to 5-1.

Despite Norfolk tally, Reading would still go on to win by a 5-1 score. Brandon Komm made 28 saves and gets his seventh win of the year for the Royals, while Reichenbach made 25 saves on 30 shots and takes the loss for Norfolk.

The two teams meet again tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. Promotional details provided below.

