Kuemper Is the MeiGray Group/ECHL Alumnus of the Month

March 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Former Ontario Reign and Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Darcy Kuemper of the Arizona Coyotes is The MeiGray Group ECHL Alumnus of the Month for February.

The 28-year-old went 8-3-1 in 12 appearances in?February with one shutout, a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .923. He allowed two goals or less in seven of his 12 appearances and made at least 30 saves six times, including stopping 41 shots in a 5-2 win at Vegas on?Feb. 12 and turning aside 37 shots in a 5-2 victory over Vancouver on Feb. 28. Kuemper has seen action in 37 games with the Coyotes this season with a record of 19-14-5 with two shutouts, a 2.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Kuemper appeaered in 11 career ECHL games with Ontario and Orlando with an overall record of 7-3-1 with a 1.98 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage.

Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the sixth round (160th overall) of the 2009 NHL?Entry Draft, Kuemper has 169 games of NHL?experience with Arizona, Los Angeles and Minnesota where he is 72-55-24 with 13 shutouts, a 2.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913. He also has appeared in 66 career American Hockey League games with Iowa and Houston going 30-28-0 with seven shutouts, a 2.30 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage.

There have been 656 players who have played in the NHL after playing in the ECHL including 15 who have made their debut in 2018-19. The ECHL has had 461 players reach the NHL since 2002-03 when it changed its focus to become the primary developmental league for the NHL and the AHL. The ECHL had 97 players reach the NHL in its first 10 seasons and 215 in the first 15 years. There have been 400 ECHL players who have played their first game in the last 14 seasons for an average of more than 28 per year.

