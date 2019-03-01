Four-Goal Third Period Caps Oilers Comeback Win in Allen
March 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
ALLEN, TX - Four goals in a span of just under seven minutes of the third period brought the Tulsa Oilers (32-20-6) back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Allen Americans (20-33-6), 5-3 Friday at the Allen Event Center.
The Oilers were unsuccessful on two first period power plays, but had a 9-6 shots advantage until Zach Pochiro broke the scoreless deadlock for the Americans on a Tulsa turnover behind the net. Pochiro's goal was his 30th of the season, tying Oilers' forward Adam Pleskach atop the league leaderboard. Stepan Falkovsky make it 2-0 on a sharp-angle shot from the left circle that caught goaltender Ian Keserich and snuck through. Allen goalie C.J. Motte stopped all 15 Oilers shots in the frame.
Veteran forward Tommy Mele cut Tulsa's deficit in half when he found a way to beat Motte from the edge of the right circle. The play was set up Alex Globke, who took the puck off of an Americans' defenseman's stick behind the net. Allen regained its two-goal lead late in the middle stanza, when Curt Gogol centered a pass that Spencer Asuchak redirected into the top of the net with 33 seconds remaining on the clock.
Ian McNulty started the comeback with a nifty forehand-to-backhand move, beating Motte through the legs to make it 3-2 just 3:07 into the third period. Defenseman Eric Drapluk then scored for the third straight game when he cleaned up a rebound in the right circle and tied the game 3-3 at 8:09. McNulty potted the eventual game-winner just 23 seconds later when he tipped a shot from Mike McKee to put the Oilers in front, and Ryan Tesink added a short-handed goal 1:22 after that to bring the score to 5-3. Keserich stopped 34 of 37 shots, earning his third win of the season, as the Oilers shutdown the Americans the rest of the way.
The Oilers return home Saturday and face the Americans again at 7:05pm on Autism Awareness Night at the BOK Center. Proceeds from the postgame jersey auction, special hockey puck sales and a jersey raffle on the concourse will benefit Autism Tulsa.
