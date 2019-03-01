ECHL Transactions - March 1
March 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 1, 2019:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Florida:
Brandon McMartin, D from Atlanta
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Arthur Brey, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Alex Fotinos, G signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Jake Linhart, D returned from loan to Utica
Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Alex Ranger, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Mitch Maloney, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Breton, D loaned to Springfield
Delete Riley Bourbonnais, F loaned to Iowa
Atlanta:
Add Joshua Victor, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Branden Troock, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Luke Stork, F placed on reserve
Delete Joshua Victor, D placed on reserve
Delete Jake Flegel, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/3)
Florida:
Add Ernie Hartlieb, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Liam Bilton, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Add Patrick Bajkov, F assigned by Springfield
Fort Wayne:
Add Oskari Halme, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on reserve
Delete Cody Sol, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/21)
Indy:
Add Brett Welychka, F assigned by Rockford
Add Logan Nelson, F activated from reserve
Add Zeb Knutson, F activated from reserve
Delete Mathew Thompson, F placed on reserve
Delete Reggie Traccitto, D suspended by team [2/27]
Jacksonville:
Add Lionel Mauron, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Justin Woods, D assigned by Manitoba
Add Denis Tsaruk, G added as EBUG
Delete Chris Rygus, D placed on reserve
Delete Eli Lichtenwald, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/16)
Delete Ken Appleby, G recalled by Manitoba
Kalamazoo:
Add Ivan Kulbakov, G assigned by Utica
Kansas City:
Add Ben Halford, G returned from loan to San Antonio
Add Brayden Sherbinin, D activated from reserve
Delete Brett Beauvais, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Domenic Graham, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/23)
Manchester:
Add Pavel Jenys, F activated from Injured Reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Zach O'Brien, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Josh Kestner, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Semyon Babintsev, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Jack Riley, F activated from reserve
South Carolina:
Add Miles Liberati, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Mike Moffat, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Charlie O'Connor, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Topping, F placed on reserve
Delete Connor Schmidt, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Dillon Donnelly, D activated from reserve
Add Colin Larkin, F activated from reserve
Delete Mark MacMillan, F placed on reserve
Delete Keoni Texeira, D loaned to Springfield
Worcester:
Add Ross Olsson, F signed ATO, added to active roster [2/28]
