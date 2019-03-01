ECHL Transactions - March 1

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 1, 2019:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Florida:

Brandon McMartin, D from Atlanta

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Arthur Brey, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Alex Fotinos, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Jake Linhart, D returned from loan to Utica

Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Alex Ranger, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Mitch Maloney, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Breton, D loaned to Springfield

Delete Riley Bourbonnais, F loaned to Iowa

Atlanta:

Add Joshua Victor, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Branden Troock, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Luke Stork, F placed on reserve

Delete Joshua Victor, D placed on reserve

Delete Jake Flegel, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/3)

Florida:

Add Ernie Hartlieb, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Liam Bilton, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Add Patrick Bajkov, F assigned by Springfield

Fort Wayne:

Add Oskari Halme, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on reserve

Delete Cody Sol, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/21)

Indy:

Add Brett Welychka, F assigned by Rockford

Add Logan Nelson, F activated from reserve

Add Zeb Knutson, F activated from reserve

Delete Mathew Thompson, F placed on reserve

Delete Reggie Traccitto, D suspended by team [2/27]

Jacksonville:

Add Lionel Mauron, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Justin Woods, D assigned by Manitoba

Add Denis Tsaruk, G added as EBUG

Delete Chris Rygus, D placed on reserve

Delete Eli Lichtenwald, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/16)

Delete Ken Appleby, G recalled by Manitoba

Kalamazoo:

Add Ivan Kulbakov, G assigned by Utica

Kansas City:

Add Ben Halford, G returned from loan to San Antonio

Add Brayden Sherbinin, D activated from reserve

Delete Brett Beauvais, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Domenic Graham, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/23)

Manchester:

Add Pavel Jenys, F activated from Injured Reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Zach O'Brien, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Josh Kestner, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Semyon Babintsev, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Jack Riley, F activated from reserve

South Carolina:

Add Miles Liberati, D added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Mike Moffat, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Charlie O'Connor, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Topping, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor Schmidt, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Dillon Donnelly, D activated from reserve

Add Colin Larkin, F activated from reserve

Delete Mark MacMillan, F placed on reserve

Delete Keoni Texeira, D loaned to Springfield

Worcester:

Add Ross Olsson, F signed ATO, added to active roster [2/28]

