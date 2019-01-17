Texas Stars Return Brad McClure to Idaho Steelheads

January 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced that forward Brad McClure has been returned on loan to the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.

McClure, 24, made his AHL debut on Jan. 12 with the Stars against the Iowa Wild. The first year skater began his professional career with the Steelheads and prior to his call up recorded a team leading 29 points (14-15=29) in 34 ECHL games. McClure earned nine points (4-5=9) in his last six games with Idaho.

The Stratford, Ontario native completed a four-year career at Minnesota State University-Mankato this summer, logging 159 career games for the Mavericks. The 5-foot-11, 191-pound forward tallied 91 points (45-46') and served as the team's captain during his senior season.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and continue their road trip on Friday, Jan. 18 at 9:00 p.m. against the San Jose Barracuda. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

