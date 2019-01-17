Registration for 10th Annual Bowl-A-Thon Opens Friday, January 18

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Registration for the Rockford IceHogs 10th annual Bowl-A-Thon opens this Friday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. Fans can reserve their chance to bowl with an IceHogs player by calling the IceHogs Front Office at (815) 986-6465 or by registering in-person at IceHogs home games. Registration will remain open until Wednesday, Feb. 20, or until all lanes have been reserved.

IceHogs players, coaches and team personnel will be at Cherry Bowl on SUNDAY, MARCH 3 from 1-3 p.m. to bowl with fans and raise money for the IceHogs Charitable Foundation. A portion of the afternoon's proceeds will also benefit Brovember, Inc., a local nonprofit that raises awareness about prostate cancer and men's health. The IceHogs have partnered with Brovember, Inc. and named the organization the primary benefactor of the Bowl-A-Thon fundraiser for each of the last two years.

Brovember, Inc. has developed numerous initiatives to raise funds for cancer research and help establish local healthcare programs. Along with its successful "beard-a-thon" fundraiser each November, the organization also recently expanded its outreach to create a Brovember U.S. Endowment with the University of Illinois College of Medicine.

Admission to the popular fundraiser is $50 per individual bowler. Teams of four bowlers may also register for a group rate of $175 per team, with each registrant receiving two games of bowling, shoe and ball rentals and a raffle ticket for a chance to win a variety of great prizes.

Groups of four may also upgrade their Bowl-A-Thon package for an additional $50 to guarantee their party bowls with an IceHogs player. Groups who purchase the upgrade will be entered into a lottery to determine which IceHogs player they will be paired with for the event. Group registration to bowl with an IceHogs player is limited to 20 teams, and is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Fans interested in attending the event, but not participating in bowling, can take advantage of $10 viewing tickets. Each viewing ticket will grant the purchaser access to the event, along with a raffle ticket. The viewing tickets can be purchased either in advance or at the door at the event.

In addition to bowling, this year's fundraiser will also feature both a 50/50 drawing and premium-prize raffle. Premium tickets will be sold for $5 each (or $20 for five tickets), and prizes include Chicago Blackhawks tickets, a game-worn IceHogs jersey, a suite for an IceHogs game, Club Lounge tickets to an IceHogs home game, an IceHogs team-signed stick and many more great prizes.

About Brovember Inc:

Brovember Inc. is a registered charitable organization established to promote the awareness of men's cancer issues and to raise funds to establish local healthcare programs and other worthwhile causes locally. The organization's efforts have expanded in promoting the awareness and raising funds for the Brovember US Endowment/Prostate Cancer Research with the University Of Illinois College Of Medicine at Rockford. We are committed to supporting and providing access to the local cancer initiatives that provide the needed resources in our community through our innovative, fun and engaging campaigns.

