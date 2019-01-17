Graovac, Quine Find Twine in Loss at Bakersfield
January 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Tyler Graovac and Alan Quine each claimed a goal and an assist but a hat trick from Bakersfield's Josh Currie pushed the Condors past the Heat by a 4-2 final Wednesday night at Rabobank Arena. The difference in the game came on special teams, with the Condors going 3-for-7 on the night on the man-advantage, two of the scores coming from Currie, and Stockton going 1-for-4. The Condors also were able to capitalize on well-timed goals, seizing one-goal leads into the first and second intermissions thanks to goals in the final two minutes of each frame. The Heat will look to rebound on Friday as they get a rematch with Bakersfield at Rabobank Arena.
GOALIES
W: Shane Starrett (18 shots, 16 saves)
L: Jon Gillies (30 shots, 26 saves)
NOTABLE STATISTICS
Three Stars: First - Josh Currie (3g), Second - Tyler Benson (3a), Third - Cooper Marody (3a)
Final Shots: STK - 18, BAK - 30
Power Plays: STK - 1-4, BAK - 3-7
- The game was Spencer Foo's 100th in the AHL.
- Marcus Hogstrom made his AHL debut in the game, an offseason signing that had been dealing with an injury.
- Tyler Graovac scored the Heat's first goal of the game just 20 seconds after falling behind 1-0. It was his 14th goal of the season, assisted by Alan Quine and Andrew Nielsen.
- Quine and Graovac connected once again for the Heat's second goal of the game, this time Quine finding twine to tie the game at two.
- The game was Quine's ninth multi-point game of the season, Graovac's sixth.
- Stockton finished the night with just 18 shots on goal, the club's lowest total of the year. The previous low was 19, set at San Jose on November 5.
- Stockton is now 1-4-1-0 on the year against the Condors.
UP NEXT
The Heat close out their brief series at Bakersfield Friday before returning to Stockton Arena on Saturday for the Teddy Bear Toss game against the Texas Stars.
