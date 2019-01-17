Currie Records Hat Trick in Condors 4-2 Win

January 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (18-15-2-1; 39pts) moved back into fourth place with a 4-2 victory over the Stockton Heat (16-19-3-0; 35pts) on Wednesday night at Rabobank Arena. RW Josh Currie recorded his fifth career AHL hat trick while rookie C Cooper Marody and LW Tyler Benson each had three assists. Benson now leads all AHL rookies with 22 assists on the season.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Josh Currie (12th) from the high slot off the rush on the power play; Assists: Benson, Marody; Time of goal: 14:53; BAK leads, 1-0

HEAT GOAL: C Tyler Graovac (14th) from the low slot answered right back; Assists: Quine, Nielsen; Time of goal: 15:13; Game tied, 1-1

CONDORS GOAL: C Mitch Callahan (7th) from the top of the crease off a centering pass; Assists: Polei, Esposito; Time of goal: 19:27; BAK leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK - 12 , STK - 6 SECOND PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: C Alan Quine (11th) one-timer from the right-wing circle on the power play; Assists: Graovac, Valiev; Time of goal: 9:18; Game tied, 2-2

CONDORS GOAL: Currie (13th) from the low slot off a behind the net feed; Assists: Marody, Benson; Time of goal: 18:00; BAK leads, 3-2

SHOTS: BAK- 10, STK - 6 THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: Currie (14th) completed the hat trick on the power play from the slot; Assists: Benson, Marody; Time of goal: 5:47; BAK leads, 4-2

SHOTS: BAK- 8, STK - 6 QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Currie (BAK) 2. Benson (BAK) 3. Marody (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 3/7; STK - 1/4

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 30 ; STK - 18

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (8-3-3; 18/16); STK - Gillies (5-12-3; 30/26)

Bakersfield is 5-1-0 against Stockton this season

LW Tyler Benson had three assists and leads all AHL rookies with 23 helpers on the season

C Cooper Marody has six points (6a) in a four-game point streak

RW Josh Currie has seven points (5g-2a) in six games and notched his 5th career AHL hat trick

It was the third time this season against Stockton and fourth overall in which the Condors power play scored at least twice

The 18 shots against matched a season-low for the Condors

RW Joe Gambardella returned to the lineup after playing four games and making his NHL debut with the Edmonton Oilers

Scratches: Wilson, McFarland, Christoffer, Vesey, Montoya

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.