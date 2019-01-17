Stars Unable to Erase Early Gulls Lead

SAN DIEGO, California - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, battled back in the second and third periods but ultimately fell victim to an early lead San Diego Gulls lead tonight at Pechanga Arena. The Gulls earned a 2-1 win over Texas tonight in their first of two meetings on the season.

The Gulls jumped onto the Stars in the first period and gained a late 2-0 lead in the frame. Both Cory Tropp and Adam Cracknell found the back of the net in the final five minutes of the period. Cracknell fed Tropp on the left side of the net as a Stars penalty was expiring with the right winger launching a shot to the empty net. Two minutes later, Cracknell notched the Gulls seventh shorthanded goal of the season to extend the lead on a 2-on-1.

Despite the goals from San Diego, Landon Bow was spectacular for the Stars. The third year netminder made 30 saves in the contest and gave his club a chance to battle back. Across from Bow, Gulls goaltender Kevin Boyle continued his streak of 11 wins in 12 games with 26 saves.

After a tough opening period, Erik Condra's second period goal capped a successful response to the Gulls lead. Texas came out with an even pace and outshot San Diego 11-10 in the frame. After a pair of penalty kills, the power play entered the ice and lasted only 11 seconds as the veteran notched his 15th of the season in his return to the lineup. Texas ended the night 1-for-5 on the power play and was 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Texas opened the third period with a four minute power play chance. Josh Mahura entered the box for a high-sticking double minor and put Texas on the power play less than four minutes into the third. Boyle and the Gulls were able to halt Texas' opportunity and continued that trend to the final buzzer.

