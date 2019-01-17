Jost, Graves Assigned to Colorado Eagles
January 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Tyson Jost and defenseman Ryan Graves have been assigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Jost has generated six goals and nine assists in 43 games with the Avalanche this season and has collected 19 goals and 19 assists in 114 career NHL games with Colorado. Graves has posted two goals and six assists in 26 games with the Eagles this season and has netted two goals in eight NHL games with the Avalanche.
Jost was selected in the first round (#10 overall) by Colorado in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft after the 5-foot-11, 190-pound forward notched 65 goals and 84 assists in 97 games with the Penticton Vees of the BCHL. He would go on to amass 16 goals and 19 assists in 33 NCAA games with the University of North Dakota during the 2016-17 campaign.
A fourth-round pick of the New York Rangers in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Graves is in his fourth professional season, with prior stops with the Hartford Wolf Pack and San Antonio Rampage. The 23 year-old was named to the 2015-16 AHL All-Star Team when he earned 21 points in 74 games during his rookie season with the Wolf Pack.
In a separate transaction, forward Caleb Herbert has been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Herbert netted one goal in eight AHL games with the Eagles.
Colorado returns to action when they host the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, January 18th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
