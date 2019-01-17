Anaheim Ducks Acquire Michael Del Zotto from Vancouver for Luke Schenn and a 2019 Seventh-Round Draft Pick

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired defenseman Michael Del Zotto from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for defenseman Luke Schenn and a 2019 seventh-round draft pick.

Del Zotto, 28 (6/24/90), has played in 589 career NHL games with the New York Rangers, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks, earning 54-161=215 points with 258 penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-0, 201-pound defenseman had 1-3=4 points with a +3 rating in 23 games with the Canucks this season

A native of Stouffville, Ontario, Del Zotto was selected by the New York Rangers in the first round (20th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft. In his rookie year, he was named to the 2010 NHL All-Rookie Team and finished eighth in Calder Trophy voting, earning 9-28=37 points in 80 games. Del Zotto registered career highs in points (41), assists (31) and plus/minus (+20) during the 2011-12 campaign with the Rangers. He has appeared in 32 playoff contests with New York, collecting 3-9=12 points.

During the 2017-18 season with Vancouver, Del Zotto played in a career-high 82 games and collected 6-16=22 points. Del Zotto led the team in time on ice (1,706 minutes) and joined Henrik Sedin as the only two Vancouver players to play every game that season.

Schenn, 29 (11/2/89), appeared in eight games with Anaheim this season, posting seven PIM. Schenn also registered 2-8=10 points with a +8 rating in 22 games this season with San Diego, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). The 6-2, 221-pound defenseman has played 716 career NHL games, recording 30-113=143 points.

