Special Appearances Highlight Phantoms Racing Night on Friday January 25th

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are excited to host RACING NIGHT on Friday, January 25, 2019 when they take on the Laval Rocket at 7:05pm at PPL Center.

The night will be highlighted with the special appearance of professional drivers, Timmy Hill and Josh Reaume. Timmy Hill drove the Lehigh Valley Phantoms #66 Toyota Camry car in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on July 29, 2018. Josh Reaume drove the Phantoms #33 Chevrolet Silverado truck in the Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway on July 28, 2019.

Fans will get the opportunity to get an up-close look at the Phantoms #66 NASCAR Cup Series car and the Phantoms #33 NASCAR Truck Series truck on the PPL Center concourse and will be able to take pictures with both of these incredible cars.

Drivers Timmy Hill and Josh Reaume will be also be here at PPL Center to sign autographs and meet fans throughout the game. In addition to the drivers and cars, fans can get in on the action themselves with a fun simulator tire changing station, where you get to pretend you are part of a real NASCAR pit crew.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms players will wear specialty Racing Night jerseys during pre-game warm ups and the jerseys will then be auctioned off after the game.

Fans can collect HERO CARDS when they arrive at the game of Timmy Hill and Josh Reaume that they can get signed by the drivers. Make sure to take advantage of a special Racing Night sale on toy cars at the Phan Shop, where you can purchase 1 car for $14.99 or 2 cars for $20.00.

Special sponsors for the night are Pocono Raceway, Dover Raceway, Wegmans, Service Electric, Yocco's, Rich Mar Florists, Spectra, Lehigh Valley Grand Prix, and 99 Bottles.

For tickets to Racing Night you can call 610-224-4625 for a special family value pack featuring 3 game tickets, 3 hot dogs, 3 sodas and 1 collectable diecast car for just $74; or purchase tickets online.

Season tickets offering a wide range of benefits as well as 20-Game and 12-Game plans are available by calling the Phantoms at 610-224-GOAL (4625).

And for the latest Phantoms news, visit www.phantomshockey.com or follow the team on Facebook, Twitter (@lvphantoms) and Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms).

The Phantoms are coming off an incredibly successful fourth campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center in which the team claimed the Atlantic Division Championship and finished with the AHL's second-most wins (47) along with the league's second-highest standings points total (104) while advancing to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for just the fourth time in franchise history.

