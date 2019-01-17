P-Bruins Week in Review

The Providence Bruins put together a much-needed weekend of success, taking five of a possible six points in the standings against teams that were ahead of them in the division. The P-Bruins now have points in four straight games and could realistically be in playoff position by the end of the week. At 18-16-6 with 42 points, Providence sits in sixth place in the Atlantic but are just two points away from jumping over Springfield into third place.

Weekend Recap

Despite going down by two after the first period on Friday night against Hartford, Providence exploded for four unanswered goals in the second to take control of the game. The P-Bruins tacked on another pair of goals in the third and defeated the Wolf Pack 6-3. The team traveled to Springfield for a Saturday night match-up with the Thunderbirds, scoring the first three goals of the game. The T-Birds clawed back to tie the game with 1:52 left, but new acquisition Paul Carey scored the game-winning goal with 61 seconds left to give Providence a 4-3 win. The two teams met again at the Dunk on Sunday afternoon and played as tight of a game as could be played. Unfortunately for the Bruins, Dryden Hunt ended the game with just one second left in overtime to give the T-Birds a 3-2 win.

Cehlarik earns the call

Peter Cehlarik had a tremendous weekend for the P-Bruins, scoring in each of the team's three games. He posted a team high three goals and five points, and since the start of December is averaging a point per game. Always known for being able to score goals, Cehlarik has stepped up his play-making ability as he already surpassed his career-high in assists with 19 on the season. He has been skating on both wings with the team's top two lines and is on the P-Bruins top power play unit. Boston took note of his performance and rewarded him with his first NHL promotion of the season on Tuesday. While the P-Bruins have now lost their leading scorer for the foreseeable future, the young forward now has one of the best opportunities of his career skating with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk in Boston.

Other Notables

Gemel Smith continues to impress since joining Providence in December and has taken over the role of second line center. This weekend he scored in each of the team's trio of games, posting a goal and team high four assists for five points. Smith is averaging a point per game with the P-Bruins and is riding a six-game point streak. Urho Vaakanainen returned to the team this weekend after winning gold at the 2019 World Junior Championship and posted three assists in three games. Trent Frederic and Karson Kuhlman were the only other two Bruins to score three points during the week, each netting a goal and two assists. Despite suffering a tough loss on Sunday in overtime, Dan Vladar was sharp and made a career high 38 saves between the pipes.

Roster Notes

The P-Bruins offense got stronger last week when the Boston organization acquired Paul Carey from the Senators. The Bruins, who traded Cody Goloubef to get Carey, now have another depth option on the wing should a need arise at the NHL level. Providence will enjoy Carey's offense and experience as he spent all last year in the NHL with the Rangers. Averaging a point per game over his last two AHL seasons, Carey immediately steps into a top-six forward role with Providence and will have plenty of chances to stockpile points.

Week Ahead

The P-Bruins have another three-in-three weekend ahead of them, again playing exclusively teams in their division. Providence welcomes Springfield back to the Dunk on Friday for a 7:05pm face-off. They then travel to Bridgeport for Saturday road tilt with the Sound Tigers at 7pm before finishing up the weekend at home with a 3:05pm matinee with the Wolf Pack.

