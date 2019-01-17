'Canes Recall Nedeljkovic from Charlotte

January 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.

Nedeljkovic, 23, has earned a league-high 20 wins for the Checkers this season after tying for the league lead last season with 31. He has posted a 20-5-2 record with two shutouts, a a 2.68 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage in 30 AHL games this season. The 6'0", 189-pound goaltender has registered a 59-31-6 record in 104 career games with the Checkers, along with a 2.78 goals-against average, .898 save percentage and eight shutouts. The Parma, Ohio, native made 17 saves in his NHL debut on Jan. 17, 2017, vs. Columbus. Nedeljkovic was drafted by the Hurricanes in the second round, 37th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.

In a corresponding move the Checkers have recalled Callum Booth from the ECHL's Reading Royals, where he has put up a 7-5-1 record with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. Booth has appeared in seven games for the Checkers this season, going 4-1-0 with a 1.89 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.