Anaheim Ducks Acquire Derek Grant from Pittsburgh in Exchange for Joseph Blandisi

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired center Derek Grant from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for center Joseph Blandisi.

Grant, 28 (4/20/90), has earned 14-22=36 points in 177 career NHL games with Ottawa, Calgary, Buffalo, Nashville, Anaheim and Pittsburgh. The 6-3, 215-pound center posted a team-leading 57.1 faceoff win percentage, while collecting 2-3=5 points and a +3 rating in 25 games with Pittsburgh this season.

Selected by Ottawa in the fourth round (119th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Grant returns to Anaheim after setting career highs in points (24), goals (12), assists (12), plus/minus (+3), games played (66) and power-play goals (3) last season. He also finished the 2017-18 campaign ranked tied for fifth among team leaders in power-play goals and tied for seventh in goals.

Blandisi, 24 (7/18/94), has registered 8-18=26 points in 74 career NHL games with Anaheim and New Jersey. Selected by Colorado in the sixth round (162nd overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Blandisi also earned 13-25=38 points with a +11 rating in 54 games over two seasons with San Diego, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

