Hogberg Reassigned to Belleville
January 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have reassigned goaltender Marcus Hogberg to the Belleville Senators.
Hogberg has played in four games with Ottawa posting an 0-2-1 record with a 4.09 GAA.
In eight games with Belleville, the Swede is 3-3 with a 2.32 GAA.
The Sens are in Syracuse Friday night before they return home Jan. 25 to host the Marlies. Tickets are available.
Check out the Belleville Senators Statistics
