Hogberg Reassigned to Belleville

January 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators have reassigned goaltender Marcus Hogberg to the Belleville Senators.

Hogberg has played in four games with Ottawa posting an 0-2-1 record with a 4.09 GAA.

In eight games with Belleville, the Swede is 3-3 with a 2.32 GAA.

The Sens are in Syracuse Friday night before they return home Jan. 25 to host the Marlies. Tickets are available.

