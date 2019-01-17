Moose Take Down Milwaukee with Four Straight Goals

The Manitoba Moose (17-18-2-1) scored four straight goals as they won 4-2 over the Milwaukee Admirals (19-15-6-1) Wednesday evening at Bell MTS Place. Milwaukee opened the scoring 10:27 into the contest with Nicholas Baptiste taking advantage of the game's first power play. The Moose tied the contest 1:29 later when Skyler McKenzie got the puck to Kristian Reichel in front of the net, and the rookie forward put a quick shot in off the post. Just 1:27 later, Seth Griffith moved the puck toward the point for Logan Stanley, who walked into a one-timer that blew by Troy Grosenick to give the Moose a 2-1 lead. That score held to the break, with the Moose carrying 1:25 of power play time into the second period.

Manitoba capitalized on the man-advantage 26 seconds into the frame as Logan Shaw ripped a one-timer to the back of the net for a 3-1 lead. Despite five more power plays the rest of the period, neither team was able to put another goal on the board. Both goaltenders stopped eight shots in the frame as the Moose took a two-goal lead to the third.

The Moose pushed their lead to 4-1 with 11:30 to go in the contest. JC Lipon chased down and muscled a Milwaukee defender off the puck before moving it to Marko Dano who fed Michael Spacek to score into a wide open net. The Admirals didn't go away quietly as Baptiste tallied his second of the night with 2:47 to go in the contest. The Moose bottled things up from there to secure the 4-2 victory.

Quick Hits

The Moose and Winnipeg Jets have combined for a 6-0-0-1 record the past seven days at Bell MTS Place.

Logan Shaw set a new career high with his 26th point of the season on his second period goal.

Seth Griffith has four points (1G, 3A) in his last two games.

Hunter Fejes' assist in the first period was his first point with the Moose.

Defenceman Logan Stanley - "I think we have eight great defencemen that can play any night. So whether (Schilling) or (Niku) is up or down, we can count on guys that come into the lineup and play good minutes and be really solid for us."

Head Coach Pascal Vincent - "We were playing with some poise. We were making plays, supporting the puck and playing well defensively. In the third period they had a push - Eric Comrie was solid again. I think that it was a very good game."

Linked Up

What's Next?

The Moose host the San Antonio Rampage this weekend for a pair of 2 p.m. matchups with Grassroots Hockey Day on Saturday, featuring a Mason Appleton mini-bobblehead giveaway, and Star Wars Day on Sunday. Tickets for both games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

