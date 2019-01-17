Anthony Stolarz Loaned to Phantoms for Conditioning Purposes

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced today that they have loaned goaltender Anthony Stolarz to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on a conditioning stint.

Stolarz, 24, is currently in the midst of his fifth professional season. He started the year with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, playing three games and going 2-0 with 3.34 GAA and 0.889 save percentage before being recalled by the Philadelphia Flyers on November 23, 2018. The 6-foot-6 goaltender played nine games for the Philadelphia Flyers this season posting a 2-3-2 record with a 3.90 GAA and 0.880 save percentage before being placed on injured reserve on December 17, 2018.

Originally drafted in the second round (45th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft by Philadelphia, Stolarz has played 16 games in his career for the Flyers. He is 4-4-3 with a 3.06 GAA and 0.901 save percentage during his time in the NHL. Stolarz made his NHL debut on November 27, 2016 against the Calgary Flames, and earned his first NHL win 5-3.

A native of Edison, New Jersey, Stolarz has played 111 games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms over the course of five seasons. He has amassed a record of 50-41-11 with a 2.91 GAA and a 0.910 save percentage during his AHL career and was named to the 2016 AHL All-Star Classic. Stolarz currently ranks fifth in franchise history in wins, saves, and games played for a goalie. He has played the most games in net for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and ranks first in saves and second in wins since the franchise relocated.

Prior to turning pro, Stolarz played two seasons in the OHL for the London Knights. Stolarz helped lead the Knights to an OHL Championship in 2012-13 and finished with a 38-8-4 record, a 2.43 GAA and a 0.924 save percentage in 55 OHL games.

